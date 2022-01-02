Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and his three other Paris Saint-Germain teammates have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club confirmed Sunday.

PSG said the players are currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.

Earlier Saturday night, the club had said that one staff member caught COVID-19, but in a further statement on the team's medical news Sunday the club named Messi, left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes in the French Cup on Monday. It is top of the Ligue 1 standings on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice.

Last year's runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

France reported 219,126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases.

France has joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases.