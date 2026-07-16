Lionel Messi once again delivered when Argentina needed him most, producing two decisive late assists to inspire a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England on Wednesday and send the defending champions into a second consecutive World Cup final, where history now awaits.

For much of the semifinal in Atlanta, England appeared on course to end decades of World Cup frustration after Anthony Gordon fired Thomas Tuchel's side ahead in the 55th minute. Argentina struggled to break through an organized English defense, while Messi was largely contained.

But containing Messi for 90 minutes has rarely been possible.

The 39-year-old captain, who did not add to his tournament-leading eight goals, instead showcased another dimension of his brilliance. His vision, composure and timing transformed the match in its closing moments, as Argentina overturned yet another deficit to book a showdown with Spain in Sunday's final in New York.

Victory would make Argentina the first nation to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil lifted consecutive titles in 1958 and 1962.

"Leo is still performing at the highest level," England captain Harry Kane said. "For large parts of the game, I felt we dealt with him really well. But as always with the most dangerous players in the world, when they get the ball in the final third, they can create something. He did that again today. He's one of the best players ever for a reason."

Messi changes everything

England had frustrated Argentina for much of the night, limiting Messi's influence and protecting Gordon's second-half breakthrough.

Then, with five minutes remaining, Messi found the opening.

After taking a short corner and immediately receiving the return pass, he spotted Enzo Fernández unmarked nearly 25 yards from goal. Fernández curled a magnificent strike beyond Jordan Pickford to level the score in the 85th minute.

The equalizer shifted all the momentum.

Deep into stoppage time, Messi surged toward the byline before delivering a perfectly weighted cross that sailed over six England defenders to the far post.

Lautaro Martinez slipped between two markers and nodded home the winner in the 92nd minute, sparking wild celebrations among the Argentine players and supporters.

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Lionel Messi during the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match against England at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, U.S., July 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The goal carried extra meaning for Martinez.

"This is really powerful," he said through tears. "The first time my dad bought me a pair of soccer boots, I dreamed of scoring a goal like this."

Argentina comfortably protected its lead through the remaining minutes before the final whistle triggered emotional scenes. Messi dropped to his knees at midfield, pumping both fists after another unforgettable World Cup night.

Another comeback

The dramatic turnaround continued a remarkable pattern throughout Argentina's title defense.

The reigning champions have repeatedly found ways to survive adversity, needing extra time to eliminate Cape Verde and Switzerland before recovering from a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16, also in Atlanta.

Against England, they once again saved their best football for the closing stages.

"I honestly think this team plays its best football when it's under pressure," coach Lionel Scaloni said.

"When we're struggling, and the opponent hesitates just a little, we smell blood and go for it with everything we've got. That's the feeling this team gives me."

Scaloni praised his squad's resilience after Gordon's goal shifted the pressure squarely onto the defending champions.

"After they scored, we showed everything we believe football should represent," he said. "Football isn't just tactics or strategy. Everything we stand for appeared during those final 40 minutes."

He also described his players as "warriors."

"They're like a family. They never give up on a single ball. Even in the final 15 or 20 minutes, nobody was thinking about making mistakes. They just wanted the ball and wanted to play."

England left wondering

England's collapse raised immediate questions about Tuchel's tactical decisions.

After taking the lead, England retreated into a more defensive shape, surrendering possession and territory as Argentina steadily increased the pressure.

Gordon was substituted for defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute as Tuchel switched to a back five in an effort to protect the advantage.

The plan ultimately failed.

"You can discuss this with a million coaches, but I have to make the decision on the pitch," Tuchel said. "The responsibility is mine. In the moment, I have no regrets. The team gave everything and we were very, very close."

He defended both the tactical adjustment and his substitutions.

"We went to a back five to close the gaps inside and be stronger in the air because straight after our goal we conceded too many crosses and too many chances," Tuchel said. "If it doesn't work, it's easy to say it was wrong."

England's wait for a second World Cup title, and its first since 1966, will now continue.

Messi adds another chapter

Although he did not score, Messi's influence proved decisive once again.

The captain has now played a record 33 World Cup matches across six tournaments and will appear in his third World Cup final, becoming only the second player after Brazilian great Cafu to reach three finals.

Already the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 21 World Cup goals, Messi also moved ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race through the first tiebreaker after recording his second and third assists of the tournament.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) celebrates with teammates after Lautaro Martinez's goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match against England at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, U.S., July 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Both players have eight goals, but Messi now leads on assists heading into the final weekend.

Mbappe will have an opportunity to respond in Saturday's third-place match against England.

Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar four years ago, admitted reaching another final feels extraordinary.

"It is crazy to be playing in back-to-back finals," he said.

Facing England carried additional significance.

"This is still a special fixture," Messi said. "These are special feelings. I think the squad could feel it, and this was a game the Argentine people really wanted to win."

The semifinal also marked the first competitive meeting between Messi and England in his illustrious international career, adding another memorable chapter to a rivalry forever linked to Diego Maradona's iconic performance at the 1986 World Cup.

Now Messi has created his own.

One victory from history

Sunday's final presents Argentina with an opportunity to cement one of the greatest eras in international football.

A victory over Spain would secure consecutive World Cup titles, something no nation has achieved in more than six decades, while further strengthening Messi's claim as the greatest player the sport has ever seen.

American sports stars were among those captivated by Argentina's latest escape.

"WOWWWWWWW," former NFL star J.J. Watt posted on X.

"Argentina is unreal," added NBA champion Jalen Brunson.

Back in Buenos Aires, thousands celebrated another comeback inspired by their captain.

"Seeing Messi playing football like this, at his age, leaves me speechless," supporter Matias Adorno said. "We've always put so much pressure on him. But he's achieved everything I could imagine."

Messi already has the goals record.

He already has the assists.

Now he stands just one victory away from delivering Argentina another World Cup and adding perhaps the crowning achievement to an extraordinary career.