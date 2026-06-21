Defending champions Argentina national football team can move closer to the World Cup knockout stage when it faces Austria national football team in its second Group J match on Monday, with both sides seeking to build on convincing opening-round victories.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina's title defense with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win ​over Algeria, drawing level with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the ​all-time ⁠leading scorer in World Cup history, while Austria beat Jordan 3-1 to set up a meeting between the group's two early leaders.

A victory would leave Argentina on the brink of the Round of 32 and could secure top spot in the group if Jordan fail to beat Algeria in the day's other Group J match.

Austria arrive with ambitions of their own after an impressive opening performance under coach Ralf Rangnick and can also move into a commanding position in the group if they overcome Argentina and Algeria do not beat Jordan.

Alaba wary

Much of the attention ⁠will ⁠again fall on 38-year-old Messi, whose clinical display against Algeria reinforced Argentina's status as one of the favorites to retain the trophy, a threat Austria captain David Alaba acknowledged after watching his opener.

"We definitely watched their game before we left," the defender said after their opening win.

"It's incredible that Messi started such a tournament with a hat trick. Absolutely insane ... Let's hope he doesn't (do it) next week."

Alaba was quick to stress that Argentina's quality extends well beyond their talisman.

"We know ⁠what kind of opponent we're up against, what kind of quality they have in their ranks, even besides Messi, but also what they're capable of as a team," he said.

Austria will hope their organised ​pressing game can disrupt Argentina's rhythm and strengthen their credentials as potential group winners.

Argentina ​assistant coach Pablo Aimar warned that Austria would pose a different challenge to Algeria, describing Rangnick's side as a physical team capable of causing problems ⁠despite Argentina's ‌impressive start.

"Austria ‌is a very tough team, as we're seeing with the ⁠vast majority of the teams participating in this World ‌Cup," he said in a FIFA interview.

The build-up has also been coloured by Algeria's complaint to FIFA's ​refereeing commission over several decisions ⁠in Argentina's opening victory, including an incident in which Messi ⁠escaped punishment after a challenge on captain Aissa Mandi before going on to score ⁠his hat trick.

Argentina have not ​publicly commented on the complaint and will be focused on extending their winning start.