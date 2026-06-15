Argentina begin the defense of their World Cup crown on Tuesday in Kansas City, opening Group J against Algeria in a matchup that brings together established champions and a resurgent African side aiming to reassert itself on the global stage.

For Argentina, the mission is historic. Only Italy and Brazil have ever won back-to-back World Cups, and Lionel Scaloni’s squad arrive in North America determined to push into that rare territory. The margin for error is thin from the opening whistle, even for reigning champions.

Their qualification campaign set a firm foundation. Argentina finished top of CONMEBOL for the first time since 2014, collecting 38 points from 18 matches in a campaign defined by control and balance. A 4-1 dismantling of Brazil in Buenos Aires stood as the defining statement, underlining a side that combined tactical discipline with cutting edge in attack.

Lionel Messi once again shaped the campaign, finishing as top scorer with eight goals while steering a group built around experience and cohesion. From there, momentum only grew. Argentina closed their preparations with seven straight friendly wins, scoring 21 goals and conceding just once, a run that reinforced their status as one of the most settled squads in the tournament.

History, too, leans heavily in their direction at the start of tournaments. The last time Argentina failed to score in a World Cup opener was 1990 against Cameroon. Since then, they have won all six opening matches against African opposition, a streak that strengthens their confidence heading into this encounter.

Still, Scaloni’s team carries recent reminders that reputation alone is not enough. Their 2022 defeat to Saudi Arabia remains a warning about the volatility of World Cup group play, even for eventual champions.

Algeria arrive in Kansas City with far less pressure but rising belief. Ranked 28th in the world, they are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 and seeking to build on their only previous run to the knockout stage. Their overall tournament record remains modest, with just three wins in 13 matches and limited defensive stability, but recent form suggests progress.

(L-R) Nabil Bentaleb, Zineddine Belaid, Achref Abada, and Mohammed Amoura of Algeria warm up ahead of the friendly international soccer match between the Netherlands and Algeria, Rotterdam, Netherlands, June 3, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Their qualification campaign was strong and efficient. Algeria topped CAF Group G with just one defeat, securing qualification before the final round and finishing among Africa’s most prolific attacking teams. That momentum has carried into recent fixtures, including a 7-0 win over Guatemala, a draw with Uruguay, and victories over the Netherlands and Bolivia, with only two goals conceded across their last six matches.

The squad now led by Vladimir Petkovic has begun to look more balanced, blending experience with emerging attacking threats. Marseille forward Amine Gouiri adds a new dimension after returning from injury, while Mohamed Amoura remains central to the attack after finishing as top scorer in African qualifying with 10 goals and four assists. Riyad Mahrez, while less dominant than in previous cycles, still anchors the side as captain and primary creative outlet.

Argentina, however, bring their own major storyline. Lionel Messi is set to make his 200th international appearance and play in his 27th World Cup match, a record extending into unprecedented territory as he becomes the first player to appear in six editions of the tournament. His fitness has improved after a hamstring concern, and his role remains central to both leadership and chance creation.

There are also selection decisions around him. Emiliano Martínez is expected to start after recovering from a finger injury, restoring stability in goal after his decisive role in 2022. Leandro Paredes and Nicolás González are close to full fitness, while Nicolás Tagliafico is ruled out with a calf strain, leaving Facundo Medina or Valentín Barco to step in on the left side.

Algeria also have defensive concerns. Ramy Bensebaini is sidelined with an ankle issue, forcing a reshuffle that could see Samir Chergui or Zineddine Belaïd step into the back line.

The only previous meeting between these teams came in a 2007 friendly in Barcelona, a chaotic 4-3 Argentina win that included an early glimpse of Messi’s international rise with a two-goal performance.