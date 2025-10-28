At 38, Lionel Messi still refuses to let time dictate his destiny.

Nearly two decades since his debut, Argentina’s enduring icon remains both the architect and heartbeat of his nation’s football dreams – now with one last summit in sight: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, Messi revealed he is seriously considering extending his international career into a sixth World Cup – a feat no outfield player has ever achieved, unless his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo joins him

“I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my team,” Messi said, his tone equal parts ambition and humility. “I’ll assess that day by day when I start preseason with Inter Miami next year. I want to be 100%, to be useful. I’m eager because it’s the World Cup. Defending it is spectacular – it’s every player’s dream.”

New chapter in Miami

If his heart still beats for Argentina, his body is being fine-tuned in Miami.

Messi’s influence on Major League Soccer has been seismic.

When he joined Inter Miami in July 2023, the club was languishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Two years later, it has become a continental attraction, its matches sold out weeks in advance and its pink No. 10 jersey the best-selling in MLS history.

His latest two-year contract extension, announced on last week, keeps him in Miami through 2028.

At 41, he would be the oldest player ever to sign such a deal in MLS.

But the contract isn’t just about playing – it’s a transition plan.

Insiders say the agreement includes equity stakes and a post-retirement ambassadorial role, allowing Messi to continue shaping both Inter Miami and the broader football landscape in the United States.

Since arriving, the “Messi Effect” has doubled Inter Miami’s valuation from $600 million in 2023 to roughly $1.2 billion by late 2025.

Attendance figures across MLS have risen by 35%, and streaming subscriptions spiked when Apple secured exclusive rights to air Messi’s matches.

On the pitch, his numbers remain extraordinary.

The Argentine captain won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals in 28 games, along with 20 assists – 49 direct goal contributions in a single season.

His precision remains unmatched: one goal every 97 minutes, a free-kick conversion rate of 35%, and a 91% pass completion in the attacking third.

Last week, his brace against Nashville SC in the playoffs propelled Miami into the Eastern Conference semifinals.

He’s also a top contender for the Landon Donovan MVP Award, leading the league in combined goals and assists.

Beyond statistics, Messi has turned Inter Miami into a movement.

Children wear his name across playgrounds from Los Angeles to Buenos Aires, and MLS viewership has risen 30% since his arrival – a surge that coincides perfectly with the continent preparing to host the 2026 World Cup.

Country and redemption

But Messi’s truest devotion remains with Argentina – the colors that made him immortal.

His two-decade journey with La Albiceleste has been nothing short of cinematic: a tale of heartbreaks turned to halos.

The prodigy from Rosario first wore Argentina’s senior shirt in 2005, and his early years were shadowed by near misses – the 2007 Copa America final loss to Brazil, the 2014 World Cup defeat to Germany, and the consecutive Copa America heartbreaks in 2015 and 2016 that nearly drove him to international retirement.

Then came rebirth.

The 2021 Copa America victory on Brazilian soil, where Messi recorded six goals and five assists, broke the drought.

One year later, at Qatar 2022, the crown finally rested on his head.

Argentina’s triumph over France in that unforgettable 3-3 final, sealed on penalties, was his masterpiece.

He scored twice, converted his penalty in the shootout, and lifted the World Cup amid tears and confetti. “It was the dream of my life,” he told NBC. “It was the only thing missing.”

That triumph marked the start of a new golden chapter.

In 2024, Argentina retained the Copa America title in the United States, with Messi leading by example.

His assist to Lautaro Martinez in the 1-0 final win over Colombia was a study in vision and patience.

This year, he has guided Argentina to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, scoring eight goals and providing five assists, including a curling free kick against Brazil that drew global acclaim.

Messi’s international resume is staggering.

He has 195 caps for Argentina and 114 goals, making him South America’s all-time leading scorer.

He holds the world record for most assists in international football with 60, and has produced 10 hat tricks and 14 braces in national colors.

His consistency over two decades, through different generations and tactical systems, remains unparalleled.

He also tied Ivan Hurtado’s record for most CONMEBOL qualifying appearances with 72 and shows no signs of slowing down. “As long as I feel I can contribute, I’ll keep playing,” he told NBC.

Off the field, he’s also become a symbol of consistency and grace.

His 778 matches and 672 goals for Barcelona yielded 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, and seven Copa del Rey trophies.

Add to that eight Ballon d’Ors, six European Golden Shoes, and FIFA’s 2025 “All-Time Men’s World Best Player” honor from the IFFHS, and Messi’s legacy feels beyond reach.

“It’s something extraordinary to be in a World Cup,” he said. “And I would love to.”