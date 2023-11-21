Sotheby's is poised to unveil a remarkable auction featuring six iconic jerseys worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant campaign in last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The auction house anticipates that this collection could shatter records, with a potential value exceeding a staggering $10 million.

This extraordinary offering includes six of the seven first-half jerseys donned by the Argentina captain throughout the tournament, notably the one worn during the nail-biting final against France – a match etched in the annals of football history.

Messi's tradition of swapping shirts with opponents after each game has made his jerseys the most coveted in the football world, and these particular pieces carry the weight of a historic victory.

Argentina clinched their third World Cup title in a breathtaking penalty shootout against France at Lusail Stadium, with Messi contributing two crucial goals to La Albiceleste's 3-3 draw.

The intense competition and Messi's unparalleled skill make these jerseys a captivating symbol of that unforgettable victory.

This undated photo courtesy of Sotheby's shows Lionel Messi's set of six match-worn shirts from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AFP Photo)

Sotheby's, with a legacy dating back to 1744, when it was founded in London, will present Messi's shirts for auction from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14.

Prior to the bidding, the public is invited to a free exhibition at Sotheby's New York headquarters, providing a unique opportunity to witness these iconic jerseys up close.

Collaborating with the U.S.-based tech startup AC Momento, known for partnering with high-profile athletes to manage their match-worn memorabilia, Sotheby's aims to elevate the auction experience.

The anticipation surrounding this event is heightened by the recent sale of Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which set a record at $10.1 million.

The current pinnacle for football memorabilia is held by a shirt worn by Diego Maradona in Argentina's legendary 1986 quarterfinal victory over England, featuring the infamous "Hand of God" goal.

This piece fetched an impressive $9.3 million at Sotheby's in London in May 2022.

Messi's triumph in Qatar not only mirrored Maradona's achievement in 1986 but also solidified his status alongside legends Pele and Maradona.

A poignant aspect of the upcoming auction is the commitment to giving back, as a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the UNICAS Project.

Led by Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Children’s Hospital and supported by the Leo Messi Foundation, this initiative aims to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.

At 36 years old, Messi, now playing for Inter Miami in the MLS, boasts a remarkable career, spending 17 years at Barcelona and accumulating numerous accolades, including eight Ballon d'Or awards.

However, it was the delayed triumph in Qatar that truly elevated Messi into the pantheon of football greatness, underscoring the immense significance of these potentially record-breaking jerseys.