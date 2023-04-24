There has been a resurgence of rumors regarding Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona, with his recent surprise trip to the city with his family.

After taking a few days off from playing with PSG, Messi decided to visit Barcelona with his wife and children.

This visit has fueled speculation about the Argentine's plans, especially since he played for Barcelona most of his career before joining PSG.

Messi and his family landed in Barcelona on Saturday at noon at El Prat airport, arriving unusually without being seen by anyone.

According to reports from the Spanish newspaper Sport, Messi was met by his longtime bodyguard and adviser, Pepe Costa, who awaited his arrival.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, Gerard Romero, a journalist on Twitch, revealed that Messi brought 15 suitcases with him to Barcelona, which has left people wondering about his plans.

Currently, Messi is taking advantage of a break in his professional commitments with PSG to relax and spend time with his family in his home in Castelldefels. As a result, he will not have to rejoin his team until next Tuesday.

Given the latest rumors and reports that Messi could return to Barcelona next season, this visit is significant for his future.

Barcelona are said to be his primary target this summer, but he has not revealed anything about his plans yet and is focused on playing for PSG.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, Messi's entourage has clarified that this trip has nothing to do with his possible return to Barcelona.

However, his visit coincides with a special day in the city, Saint Jordi's Day, a famous festival filled with visitors, roses, and book stalls.

In recent league games, Barcelona fans have also initiated a chorus of "Messi" chants, which can be another pull factor.

While the Barcelona board has expressed their desire to reacquire the services of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou, the financial hurdles and La Liga's Financial Fair Play regulations may hinder the realization of this aspiration.

However, as it has been proven of late, the Joan Laporta-Mateu Alemany duo can make things happen.