Months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, Mexican journalist Emiliana Gomez says fears over fan safety in the host country are overblown.

Violence erupted across Mexico following the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The spike in cartel-related attacks has drawn international attention as the tournament, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, approaches.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Gomez, who works for Mexican outlet El Sueno Europeo and lives in Mexico City, acknowledged the threat posed by drug cartels but said heightened security measures will ensure fans face no real danger.

“I know ensuring safety is challenging and intimidating for some, but the country can handle it. The World Cup won’t be affected by this political situation,” she said.

Gomez emphasized that the Mexican government has implemented special security protocols for the tournament. “There’s always risk, but I trust our country will manage it well,” she added.

Highlighting media bias

Gomez criticized international coverage for disproportionately spotlighting violence in Mexico while overlooking issues in the U.S. and Canada.

“Why are only Mexico’s problems being discussed? We will work with FIFA to ensure nothing extreme happens,” she said.

Drawing parallels with Brazil’s 2014 World Cup, she noted, “Back then, global media doubted Brazil’s ability to guarantee safety, yet it delivered one of the best World Cups ever.”

She advised fans traveling to Mexico to remain calm but vigilant.

Managing risks

Gomez stressed that potential security issues will be addressed collaboratively by Mexican, U.S., and Canadian authorities in coordination with FIFA.

She also pointed out the media’s selective focus, citing that while coverage of the CJNG operation in Guadalajara is intense, the ICE immigration enforcement actions in the U.S. ahead of the tournament receive little attention.

A countdown clock marking 100 days until the 2026 FIFA World Cup is seen in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, March 3, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Acknowledging operational challenges, Gomez highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, including airports, to ensure a smooth experience for visitors. “These challenges unite us as a public, working together to solve them,” she said.

The 2026 tournament will be the first to feature 48 teams, offering fans a unique experience. Gomez praised Mexico’s passionate fan base and predicted an unforgettable World Cup. “Mexico lives and breathes football. This World Cup will be incredible. With matches across three countries, it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said.

Gomez also expressed optimism for the host nation’s performance. “Historically, Mexico often advances from the group stage. I expect them to at least reach the round of 16,” she concluded.