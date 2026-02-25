Mexico’s president moved quickly to calm fears over the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, insisting that the tournament will go ahead as planned despite a surge of cartel violence triggered by the killing of the country’s most wanted crime boss.

Security forces remain on high alert after the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. His killing in a military raid Sunday set off coordinated retaliation across several states, particularly in Jalisco, where gunmen torched vehicles, blocked highways and exchanged fire with troops. At least 70 people were killed in the unrest.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said there was “no risk” to fans traveling to Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and that “all the guarantees” were in place for the global showpiece, which the country will co-host with the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers a speech during the celebration of Flag Day in Mexico City on February 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Mexico is scheduled to stage 13 of the tournament’s 104 matches, including games in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. The newly renovated Azteca Stadium in the capital will host the opening match on June 11.

Speaking at her daily news conference, Sheinbaum said the situation was stabilizing and that federal forces were working to restore order. She rejected suggestions that the killing marked a departure from her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s “hugs not bullets” approach to tackling the roots of violence.

“We are looking for peace, not war,” she said, adding that arrests of wanted criminals can trigger temporary unrest.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he felt “very calm” about Mexico’s readiness. “Everything is going to be spectacular,” he told reporters. A FIFA spokesperson said the organization was closely monitoring events and remained in constant contact with federal, state and local authorities.

Jalisco Gov. Pablo Lemus also reaffirmed his state’s role as host, saying there was “absolutely no intention” to remove any Mexican venues.

Still, unease lingers on the ground.

In Guadalajara, restaurant owner Hugo Alejandro Perez heard gunfire and explosions just outside his home during Sunday’s clashes. Gunmen burned a car only feet from his door. He sheltered neighbors inside as fighting raged for an hour.

Perez supports the government’s push against cartels but questions whether his city is ready to welcome the world.

“We have so many problems,” he said, pointing to unreliable public services and persistent insecurity. “With all the violence, it’s not a good idea.”

His doubts echo broader concerns about Jalisco, long a stronghold of the cartel led by Oseguera Cervantes. The state has faced years of disappearances, mass graves and brazen attacks.

The offensive against cartel leaders has intensified amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to curb organized crime. The White House confirmed it provided intelligence support for the operation and praised Mexico’s army. Trump briefly referenced the killing in his State of the Union address, calling Oseguera one of the most sinister cartel kingpins.

Yet the so-called kingpin strategy has often produced blowback. Previous arrests of top figures in Sinaloa triggered shootouts and arson attacks. Analysts warn that eliminating a leader can fracture cartels and spark turf wars.

Vanda Felbab-Brown of the Brookings Institution said the future depends on whether there is a clear line of succession within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Without one, she said, internal fighting or splintering is possible.

Despite the turmoil, signs of normalcy returned to Guadalajara on Tuesday. Businesses reopened. Traffic filled the streets. Workers continued upgrades outside the stadium slated to host four World Cup matches. Heavily armed police and National Guard units patrolled key areas.

A drone view shows the Akron Stadium as four soccer games in Mexico were postponed after violence flared near Guadalajara in the wake of a military operation that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera dead, with FIFA monitoring the situation in the host city for the 2026 World Cup, Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Taxi driver Juan Carlos Pila dismissed alarmist reports. “People should come,” he said. “Everyone is welcome.”

Others are more cautious. In the mountain town of Tapalpa, where Oseguera was killed, shop owner Maria Dolores Aguirre fears the violence will scare off tourists who sustain her family’s 50-year-old business.

“The entire world just saw what happened,” she said. “Of course, people are going to think twice.”

Mexico’s football federation estimates the World Cup could generate $3 billion for the economy. Whether that promise outweighs security concerns will shape the mood as the countdown to kickoff continues.