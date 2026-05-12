Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said Monday that he had reported for what is expected to be his final training camp with the national team, as the veteran edges closer to a likely sixth World Cup appearance next month.

The 40-year-old is widely expected to be named in coach Javier Aguirre’s squad for the World Cup, which Mexico will co-host alongside the United States and Canada from June 11-July 19.

“Wearing this shirt was never routine. It was always a privilege,” Ochoa wrote on social media. “Today marks the start of my final training camp, and I see it differently now. With a fuller heart, more scars, more memories, and the same excitement as the boy who once dreamed of defending this badge.”

Ochoa is set to become one of the few players to appear at six World Cups, alongside Lionel Messi and ⁠Cristiano ⁠Ronaldo, having previously represented Mexico at Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

The goalkeeper has also suggested the tournament could mark the end of his career, telling Mexican broadcaster TUDN last month that it “could be the end for me after the World Cup” as he prepares for what is expected to be his final season in professional football.

“I've experienced unforgettable nights, endless matches, anthems that still give me goosebumps, and moments that changed my life forever,” Ochoa wrote.

“And still, every time Mexico calls, something inside me begins again.”

Ochoa, who currently plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus, has earned more than 150 caps for Mexico and remains one of the country’s most recognizable players after standout World Cup performances, including a string of saves against Brazil in 2014 and a penalty stop against Robert Lewandowski of Poland in 2022.

Mexico will complete its World Cup preparations with friendlies against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 30 and Serbia on June 4 before opening the tournament against South Africa in Group A on June 11.