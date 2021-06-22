Croatian talisman Luka Modric struck a sensational second-half goal to inspire a 3-1 win over Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday and secure progress to the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The former world player of the year crashed a shot into the top corner with the outside of his right foot in the 62nd minute to salvage the campaign for Croatia, who were on the verge of elimination.

And it was Modric's corner that was headed in by Ivan Perisic 13 minutes from time to seal matters.

World Cup runners-up Croatia lost their first game to England and could only draw with the Czech Republic but with four points they edged second place and next meet the runners-up from Group E.

England topped Group D after a 1-0 win over the Czechs, who finished third behind Croatia on goals scored.

Scotland had made a bright start as they chased the win which would have taken them into a knock-out phase for the first time but fell behind to Nikola Vlasic's goal in the 17th minute.

Callum McGregor equalized with Scotland's first goal at major finals in 23 years but Croatia's quality showed through to leave home fans heartbroken at Hampden Park once more.