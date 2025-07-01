Vincenzo Montella will stay at the helm of the Turkish national football team through the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, signing a two-year extension that underscores the Italian coach’s deepening bond with the squad and country.

At a signing ceremony held Monday at the TFF Hasan Doğan National Training Facility in Riva, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu praised Montella not just as a tactician, but as a leader who has built a “college-like” team spirit.

“He’s Italian by birth, but Turkish at heart,” said Hacıosmanoğlu. “Montella’s daughter celebrated our win like Mehmet’s daughter in Trabzon. That’s how much they’ve embraced this team.”

Since taking charge in 2022, Montella has steered Türkiye to its first EURO appearance in 16 years and oversaw a historic 3-2 win over Germany in Berlin – their first in 72 years. The extension, Hacıosmanoğlu noted, is about continuity and unity as Türkiye builds toward its ultimate target: a long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup.

“We haven’t qualified since 2002,” he said. “We want to be there in 2026 – not just to compete, but to bring joy to our nation and to the wider Muslim world.”

Montella, visibly moved, said the renewal was deeply personal. “I signed my first contract on my late father’s birthday. This journey started with emotion and belief,” he said. “Working with the TFF has been easy – we share the same vision, especially with President Hacıosmanoğlu, who I now consider a friend.”

He credited the players for building a family atmosphere within the squad and praised the federation staff for their commitment behind the scenes. “From day one, we’ve created something special. The players gave everything with heart. And we built this together – Turks and Italians, side by side.”

The coach, who has scouted nearly 700 matches with his team, acknowledged that Türkiye’s qualification path won’t be easy. Drawn in a group with heavyweights like Spain and dark horses such as Georgia, Montella stressed full focus on the qualifiers.

“We’re in one of the toughest groups. But we’ve already shown we can achieve the impossible,” he said, citing the win over Germany and EURO qualification.

He also responded to media questions, offering his thoughts on Arda Güler’s development at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso. “Talented players like Arda can adapt anywhere. He’ll thrive at No. 8 – just like he has elsewhere.”

On Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s rumored move, Montella took a philosophical stance: “Finals are earned through victories. Hakan has grown immensely over the past few years. My only wish is that he keeps playing and stays happy.”

When asked whether he would consider becoming a Turkish citizen, Montella didn’t hesitate: “Of course. But I know I must learn Turkish first – and be careful, because I’m starting to understand more than you think,” he joked.

Despite receiving several offers from elsewhere, Montella said leaving was never an option. “This team is my project. I’m where I want to be – where growth is possible, where I’m happy.”