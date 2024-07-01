After an exciting climax to the group stage and eyeing a spot in the quarterfinals, Türkiye march on in their Euro 2024 campaign, facing Austria in Leipzig on Tuesday.

The Crescent-Stars booked a dance in the knockout stages with a nervy 2-1 victory over the Czechia last week.

However, that win came at a price as captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu and defender Samet Akaydın both received their second bookings of the tournament resulting in them being suspended in the upcoming clash.

On the brighter side for Italian gaffer Vincenzo Montella, Galatasaray's center-back Abdülkerim Bardakçı returns from his one-match ban and is expected to replace Akaydın, likely partnering with Merih Demiral in the backline.

Montella has several midfield options to fill the void left by Inter Milan playmaker Çalhanoğlu.

Okay Yokuslu and Kaan Ayhan provide more defensive solidity, while Benfica playmaker Orkun Kökçü offers a creative spark.

Concerns over goalkeeper Mert Günok's knee problem have been alleviated as he has resumed training, ensuring that backup Altay Bayındır, who played in the 3-0 defeat to Portugal, remains on the bench.

The battle for starting positions is intense, especially in the attacking midfield.

Despite having Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Yusuf Yazıcı, and the fully recovered Irfan Can Kahveci, teenage talents Kenan Yildiz and the sensational Arda Güler might once again be relied upon to support Türkiye's lone striker.

Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun, who scored the late winner against the Czechs, faces a selection battle with Bariş Alper Yılmaz for the role in the attacking force.