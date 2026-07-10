The 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing millions of English-speaking Americans to Spanish-language broadcasts, as many fans discover that the emotion, energy and uninterrupted storytelling of Telemundo's coverage transcend language barriers.

Ashleigh Hallam never expected football to become part of her Spanish lessons.

An English-as-a-second-language teacher at her local library in Indiana, Hallam has found herself learning Spanish through the very sport she fell in love with. Although she understands only fragments of Telemundo's Spanish-language commentary, she has no plans to return to English broadcasts anytime soon.

"I can't really understand everything they're saying on Telemundo because they're speaking in Spanish," Hallam said. "But you understand what's going on."

She is far from alone.

Across the United States, growing numbers of English-speaking viewers are choosing to watch World Cup matches on Telemundo and Universo instead of English-language broadcasts on Fox and FS1. The trend reflects how the passion and emotion of football commentary often resonate more deeply than the language itself.

According to U.S. Census data, roughly one in five Americans is Hispanic. Yet Telemundo, citing Nielsen ratings, says about half of all U.S. World Cup viewers have watched at least part of the tournament in Spanish.

Every match has been available in both English and Spanish, with streaming options including Fox One and Peacock, giving viewers more flexibility than ever before.

Fans point to several reasons for making the switch.

Many are captivated by legendary broadcaster Andres Cantor's iconic "¡goooooool!" call, which has become synonymous with World Cup excitement. Others appreciate that Telemundo keeps its cameras on the action during hydration breaks instead of cutting away for commercials, allowing viewers to witness tactical discussions, player interactions and the tension unfolding on the sidelines. Some simply find the Spanish broadcasts more entertaining, while others say Peacock's lower subscription cost compared to Fox One makes it the more economical choice.

Michigan native Jackson Braunius recently watched a U.S. match from a steakhouse bar in Miami Lakes, Florida. Despite speaking almost no Spanish, he never considered switching channels.

"I figured out the science here," Braunius joked. "When they're not talking too loud, nothing is happening. When they get loud, there's a chance. When they get real loud, it's probably going to be a goal."

Even celebrities have embraced the experience.

Comedian Trevor Noah has streamed World Cup watch parties on YouTube using Telemundo's Spanish-language feed, praising its decision to remain with the live action during hydration breaks instead of airing commercials.

"We're seeing the players on the pitch discussing what's happening. You see which coach is more stressed. Some players are tapping each other on the back. This is part of the game," Noah said during one of his livestreams.

"I feel like when you cut to ads, you lose this. You lose the stress, you lose the joy, the anticipation. So, shout out again, Telemundo. Really, really amazing coverage."

Telemundo has welcomed the growing support, publicly thanking English-speaking viewers and Noah for highlighting its broadcasts.

The surge in audiences comes at a time when television executives are already looking toward the next World Cup rights negotiations. Strong viewership on both English and Spanish networks is expected to intensify competition for the 2030 broadcasting package, with reports indicating that English- and Spanish-language rights could be bundled together in the next bidding cycle.

The numbers from this year's tournament underscore football's rapidly expanding popularity in the United States.

Fox Sports said Monday night's Belgium-United States match peaked at approximately 41 million viewers, making it the most-watched football telecast in U.S. history.

Combined, Fox attracted about 33 million viewers while Telemundo drew an estimated 12 million, producing an average audience exceeding 45 million for the Americans' final match of the tournament.

The game became the country's biggest television event since the Super Bowl, which averaged about 125 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

For Miami resident William Kennedy, whose wife is Colombian, Spanish-language broadcasts have become the household standard.

Although he knows only enough Spanish to order food at a restaurant, Kennedy says the excitement of Telemundo's commentators far outweighs the familiarity of English broadcasts.

Whenever Colombia played before its penalty shootout elimination against Switzerland, Telemundo was the obvious choice. Even after Colombia's exit, he has continued watching there.

"When the American commentators are doing the game, I don't know what game they're watching. I just don't," Kennedy said. "I'd rather get the excitement in Spanish because essentially what happens is they're talking, and then they're talking really, really fast, and then they're getting loud and your brain is just like, 'Oh, something's happening, even if I don't know what's happening.'"

For Hallam, the broadcasts have become more than entertainment.

She says watching matches in Spanish has strengthened her connection with many of her students while reinforcing her own language-learning journey.

Her love for football began only a few years ago after her daughter joined a youth recreational league. When the league needed volunteer coaches, Hallam picked up a beginner's coaching guide and taught herself the game before coaching her daughter through high school.

Today, she is devoted to both football and Spanish-language broadcasts, and she has no intention of changing that once the World Cup ends.

"It's just very comforting," Hallam said. "We've really enjoyed it and I hope we get to continue. The next World Cup, we're going to watch it just like this."