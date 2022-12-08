The 2022 Qatar World Cup, the first-ever to be hosted by a Muslim country, will be remembered for a lot more than just outrageous goals and some stunning upsets.

And Morocco have already made sure they will be a big part of that story.

They have dominated the headlines since seeing off European giant Spain from Qatar and securing their first-ever quarterfinal berth in the World Cup.

Now, the Atlas Lions are not just the only surviving African nation at the World Cup, but they are also the only Muslim-majority, Arabic-speaking country left at the first truly global event hosted by the Arab world.

Morocco have already earned high praise for their football, conceding just one goal so far in the tournament.

However, they captured the imagination of the Muslim world after deciding to add an element of faith to their historic victory over Spain.

Right before the penalty shootouts against the La Rojas, Moroccan players and staff recited the Surah Al-Fatiha in a team huddle.

Surah Al-Fatiha, which directs the believers to invoke Allah to guide them to the right path, is the first and one of the most important chapters of the holy Quran.

Following the coach's speech, the players' tensed-up recitation of the Surah garnered a lot of attention on social media.

The Moroccan national team went on to win the game and celebrated by prostrating or doing the sujud, as it is known in Islamic culture.

Following this humble display from the Atlas Lions before and after the penalty shootout, social media went ablaze with praise, especially from the Islamic and Arab worlds who have been taking pride in Qatar hosting football's most prestigious tournament.