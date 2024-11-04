Fenerbahçe coach Jose Mourinho expressed frustration, saying the video assistant referee (VAR) went from “invisible” to “the most important man on the pitch” after a series of controversial decisions in their 3-2 Süper Lig victory over Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Trabzonspor earned two second-half penalties following VAR interventions and with the score tied at 2-2, Mourinho was infuriated when a challenge on Bright Osayi-Samuel went unpunished late in the game.

The Portuguese coach suggested the VAR, Atilla Karaoğlan, had missed the incident because he was “drinking coffee.”

Despite having late penalty claims waved away, Fenerbahçe clinched the win when Sofyan Amrabat scored deep into stoppage time, prompting the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager to race onto the pitch to celebrate with a knee slide.

“The referee was just a little boy that was there on the pitch, but the referee was Atilla Karaoğlan, so man of the match,” Mourinho told beIN Sports Turkiye.

“He goes from the invisible man to the most important man in the match.”

Mourinho added that Karaoğlan should not officiate another Fenerbahçe game.

“Isn’t it a red card on Bright? Karaoglan was what, drinking coffee at that time, didn’t see that red card for that player?” he said.

“He was alert to give the two penalty decisions to Trabzonspor when the referee didn’t give them, then was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and didn’t give it.

“I think I am speaking on behalf of every Fenerbahçe fan: We don’t want him again.”