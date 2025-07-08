As the 2025-26 Süper Lig season approaches, Fenerbahçe are stepping up its pursuit of marquee talent, and few targets signal ambition such Marco Asensio.

Jose Mourinho's Turkish giants have been reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign the 29-year-old Spanish playmaker from Paris Saint-Germain, a move that could reshape the club’s creative engine for the coming campaign.

Asensio, long heralded for his technical flair, vision, and knack for long-range goals, has seen his career span several top clubs.

Born in Palma, Mallorca, he began his rise through his hometown club before spells at Espanyol and Real Madrid, where he won three Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns, and etched his name into one of Europe’s most storied sides.

Despite these accomplishments, injuries and fluctuating minutes saw his influence at Madrid diminish, prompting a free transfer to PSG in 2023.

His time in Paris was mixed, but a productive loan spell at Aston Villa during the second half of the 2024-25 season reignited his reputation.

Across all competitions with PSG and Villa, Asensio tallied 10 goals and five assists in 37 appearances, impressing in both domestic and continental fixtures.

His standout Premier League run with Villa, where he scored eight times in 21 matches, reminded European suitors of his enduring value.

Fenerbahçe’s interest intensified in late June.

Under Mourinho and with club president Ali Koç leading negotiations, the Istanbul-based side made an initial loan offer, later revised to a permanent 15 million euro ($17.6 million) proposal.

The deal includes a lucrative 12 million euro annual salary for Asensio, positioning him among the Süper Lig’s top earners.

Yet despite this, there are key sticking points: Asensio is pushing for a four-year contract, while Fenerbahçe has offered three, and a 2-2.5 million euro gap in salary demands remains.

President Koç’s personal relationship with PSG’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi has helped facilitate discussions, with PSG reportedly willing to accept the offer – especially with Asensio’s contract expiring in 2026.

Mourinho has also personally lobbied the Spaniard, laying out a central role in Fenerbahçe’s tactical plans as they look to dominate domestically and compete seriously in the Champions League.

Aggressive assault

Fenerbahçe’s interest is part of a broader squad overhaul, with Jhon Duran recently signed and further reinforcements being sought, including Milan Skriniar, Kyle Walker, and Wilfred Ndidi.

The idea is to build a balanced side capable of asserting itself both in the Süper Lig and on the European stage. Asensio, with his ability to operate as a No. 10 or on either wing, would give Mourinho a versatile creative option in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, Fenerbahçe are not alone in the race.

AC Milan have made contact with Asensio’s camp, and the Serie A side’s Champions League status and competitive familiarity give them an edge.

Villarreal have also registered interest.

While PSG are open to selling, Asensio has not yet committed to the Süper Lig, reportedly preferring to remain in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Still, Mourinho’s influence and the financial package on offer keep Fenerbahçe firmly in contention.

Asensio’s current market value stands at 20 million euros, and Fenerbahçe’s 15 million euro offer, though slightly below that, reflects PSG’s willingness to cash in before his deal runs down.

The total investment, considering a potential salary package over three years, could approach 46 million euros, making this one of the club’s biggest financial commitments in recent memory.

As of July 8, talks are in their final stages, and a decision from Asensio is expected in the coming days.

Should he accept the offer, it would be a statement signing that would not only bolster Mourinho’s squad but also rattle the competition – most notably archrivals Galatasaray, who themselves are reportedly closing in on Victor Osimhen.