Neymar has tied his future to familiar ground, agreeing to extend his contract with Santos until the end of 2026 as he chases fitness, form and one last shot at the World Cup.

The Brazilian club confirmed the deal Tuesday, keeping the 33-year-old forward at the team where he first lit up the game and where he returned in January 2025 seeking rhythm after an injury-ravaged spell abroad.

For Neymar, the extension is as much emotional as it is strategic.

“Santos is my place. I’m at home,” Neymar said in a video shared by the club. “It’s with you that I want to achieve the dreams that are still missing.”

Those words carry weight. Neymar’s comeback season helped steady Santos during a tense fight for survival in Brazil’s top flight. He delivered when it mattered most, scoring five goals in the club’s final five matches to help secure safety, a decisive contribution that underlined his enduring quality despite persistent physical setbacks.

Injuries have defined much of Neymar’s recent career arc. Long plagued by knee, ankle and muscle problems, he underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery last month, a procedure aimed at resolving lingering issues rather than addressing a new rupture. Santos have been cautious with his workload, prioritizing long-term fitness over short-term gain, a plan that aligns neatly with Neymar’s international ambitions.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals, has not played for the national team since 2023. New Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has been clear about the terms of any return: Neymar must be fully fit and playing regularly. The contract extension gives him continuity, minutes and a stable environment as he tries to convince one of football’s most pragmatic managers.

The timing is no coincidence. The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, looms large.

Brazil are slated to face Scotland, Morocco and Haiti in Group C, and while the Seleção remain deep in attacking talent, Neymar’s experience and creativity remain hard to replicate if his body allows.