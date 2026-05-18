Brazil’s all-time leading scorer Neymar says he has weathered “nonsense” criticism during his long recovery from injury and believes he has done enough to earn a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad under Carlo Ancelotti, as selection pressure intensifies ahead of Monday’s announcement.

The 34-year-old forward, currently at Santos, has not featured for Brazil since 2023 after suffering a serious knee injury and undergoing surgery that kept him sidelined for a year. His road back has been closely watched by Ancelotti, who has made fitness and form key conditions for inclusion in the 26-player World Cup squad.

Neymar said his physical condition is finally where he wants it to be, even as scrutiny over his return has continued.

“Physically, I feel great. I’ve been improving with every game,” he said after Santos’ 3-0 loss to Coritiba in Brazil’s top flight on Sunday. “I’ve done my absolute best. It wasn’t easy. I’ll admit it wasn’t easy.”

He added that the criticism during his rehabilitation period had taken a personal toll.

“It’s been years of hard work, and also of a lot of nonsense being said about my condition and what I was doing. It’s really sad the way people talk about it,” he said. “I worked hard, quietly, at home, suffering because of what people were saying, and it all worked out.”

Neymar said he believes he has now reached a point of full readiness, leaving the decision in the hands of the national team coach.

“I’m happy with my performance, with everything I’ve done so far. Whatever happens, Ancelotti will certainly call up the 26 best players for this battle.”

His final club appearance before the squad announcement, however, was overshadowed by confusion. During the second half, a substitution error involving the fourth official led to Neymar being wrongly taken off while receiving treatment on the pitch. He reacted angrily on the touchline after the mix-up was confirmed, with his replacement already having entered the field.

Santos later clarified that defender Gonzalo Escobar had been the intended substitution, not Neymar. The forward was shown a yellow card for dissent after disputing the decision, even presenting the substitution sheet to officials to highlight the error.

Coach Cuca acknowledged the mistake but said it did not determine the outcome of the match.

Brazil, aiming for a record-extending sixth World Cup title, will compete in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland at the tournament in North America, running June 11 to July 19.

Brazil’s football confederation has not yet commented on the incident, while squad selection is expected to be confirmed in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.