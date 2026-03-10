Neymar will miss Santos’ Brazilian Championship clash against Mirassol on Tuesday because of lingering muscle fatigue, another setback for the forward as he tries to work his way back into Brazil’s squad ahead of the World Cup.

Santos said the decision was precautionary, but the timing is far from ideal. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had arranged a trip from Rio de Janeiro to Sao Paulo specifically to watch the 34-year-old in action.

Sources close to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the national team’s technical staff told Reuters that Neymar’s absence caught both the federation and Ancelotti off guard, leaving them frustrated after hoping to evaluate the No. 10 up close.

Ancelotti has made it clear he will only select players who are fully fit and able to meet Brazil’s physical demands.

Missing Tuesday’s match could cost Neymar a place in the national team squad to be announced March 16 for friendlies against France and Croatia on March 26 and 31.

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, has not played for his country since October 2023, when he suffered a serious knee ligament injury that hampered his comeback.

Since returning to boyhood club Santos from Saudi Arabia in January 2025, he has shown flashes of his old form but has struggled to string together a consistent run of matches.

Brazil’s attacking options include several in-form players such as Vinicius Jr., Estevao, Raphinha, Joao Pedro, Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick, Igor Jesus and Matheus Cunha.

Ancelotti will continue with his visit to avoid the impression that he traveled only to see Neymar, although that was the main reason for the trip.

Neymar is expected to be available for Sunday’s match against Corinthians at Vila Belmiro. However, Ancelotti will attend Botafogo vs. Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro that day, with his assistant coaches assigned to monitor the Corinthians game.

Time may be running out for Neymar, with Brazil set to make their final World Cup call-up in May. The tournament will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19.