Carlo Ancelotti will deliver Brazil’s World Cup squad on Monday with the weight of a football nation resting on one decision: whether Neymar still belongs at the center of the Selecao’s future.

For months, the debate has consumed Brazil. It is no longer simply about talent. Nobody questions that. The real question is whether Neymar’s body can still survive the demands of a modern World Cup campaign.

At 34, the forward remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer and one of the country’s most iconic football figures. But years of injuries, interrupted seasons and inconsistent availability have turned what once felt automatic into the toughest call of Ancelotti’s early reign.

Speaking to Reuters at the Brazilian Football Confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, the veteran Italian admitted the decision has become one of balancing emotion with practicality.

“When you have to choose, you have to consider many things,” Ancelotti said. “Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown. But he has had problems and is working hard to recover.

“He has improved a lot recently and is playing regularly. It is not such an easy decision for me. We have to weigh up the pros and cons carefully.”

The dilemma captures the wider challenge facing Brazil ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The five-time champions are chasing a sixth title under one of the most decorated managers in football history, but Ancelotti is determined to build a side based on intensity, discipline and collective balance rather than reputation.

That philosophy places Neymar under the microscope.

After returning to Santos in an emotional homecoming earlier this year, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has shown flashes of the creativity that once made him the centerpiece of Brazilian football.

There have been goals, assists and moments of brilliance, but there have also been lingering concerns over whether he can maintain elite intensity over a full tournament.

Ancelotti’s tactical demands are unforgiving. His system requires forwards to press aggressively, track back defensively and sustain relentless movement without the ball. Neymar’s football intelligence remains elite, but durability remains the lingering uncertainty.

“He has improved his fitness a lot in recent matches,” Ancelotti said. “He has played some very good matches lately. His fitness has improved. He can maintain a high intensity in a match. But there are matches and matches.”

The Italian’s calm handling of the situation reflects a managerial career built on navigating pressure and superstar egos. Ancelotti remains the only coach to win league titles in all five of Europe’s major leagues and has collected a record five Champions League trophies as a manager.

Still, even he knows few squad calls carry the emotional weight of Neymar in Brazil.

Inside the dressing room, support for the forward remains strong. Several players have publicly backed Neymar’s inclusion, while fans remain deeply divided between loyalty to a national icon and fears that sentiment could weaken Brazil’s title chances.

“I know full well that Neymar is much loved, not only by the public but also by the players,” Ancelotti said.

“This is also a factor, because we have to consider the atmosphere that will surround Neymar’s call-up. He’s very well-liked, he’s very much loved.”

Yet Ancelotti made it clear that affection alone will not secure Neymar a place on the plane.

“The decision will be 100% professional,” he said. “I will only take into account how he is performing as a footballer. Nothing else.”

The coach insists he has faced no outside pressure despite intense public scrutiny surrounding the issue. In Brazil, Neymar’s future has become a national conversation stretching beyond football circles, reflecting his enduring status as one of the country’s defining sporting figures.

For Ancelotti, though, the greater concern is not the internal harmony of the squad but the storm outside it.

“The atmosphere is a very positive, very clean one,” he said. “No matter which player is in the squad, it will remain positive and clean right to the end.

“But I can’t control the external atmosphere and what the media says.”

Brazil’s attacking depth gives Ancelotti alternatives. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Raphinha and teenage sensation Endrick represent the new generation expected to lead the nation into the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

That reality makes Neymar’s situation even more delicate. His inclusion would offer experience, creativity and the possibility of one final World Cup chapter for a generational star. His omission would signal a ruthless commitment to fitness, energy and tactical efficiency.

Either way, Monday’s announcement will define the early tone of Brazil’s World Cup campaign.