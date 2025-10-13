Nigeria’s Super Eagles faced an unexpected test off the pitch on Saturday, when their chartered aircraft was forced into an emergency landing just 25 minutes after departing Luanda, Angola, following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lesotho in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Miraculously, all 45 passengers and crew – players, coaching staff, and officials – emerged unscathed, though the incident briefly disrupted preparations for Tuesday’s decisive clash with Benin Republic at Uyo’s Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The victory in Polokwane had been a crucial morale boost.

Captain William Troost-Ekong converted a 15th-minute penalty after a Lesotho handball, and debutant Akor Adams, the Sevilla forward, sealed the win in the 72nd minute with a composed finish.

Lesotho’s late goal through a deflection proved only a footnote, ending Nigeria’s five-match streak of draws and injecting momentum into a campaign that has seen coaching upheavals and inconsistent results.

The crisis unfolded aboard a Boeing 737-300 operated by ValueJet Airlines.

After a routine refueling stop in Luanda, the plane lifted off at 10:30 a.m. local time, bound for Uyo.

Roughly 25 minutes into the flight, a loud crack reverberated through the cockpit as the pilot’s windscreen fractured – likely due to high-altitude pressure differences acting on a pre-existing micro-fracture.

Calm, professional action from the flight crew prevented panic, with oxygen masks deployed and a controlled descent executed back to Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport.

Eyewitnesses described tense glances among players like Victor Osimhen, but the cabin remained orderly.

The Nigerian Football Federation and ValueJet swiftly confirmed the incident, assuring fans that the damage was non-critical and the team’s safety never at risk.

Nigerian federal authorities, including the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, and Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, coordinated with Angolan counterparts to expedite assistance.

By late afternoon, a replacement aircraft transported the delegation safely to Uyo, touching down at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, October 12, giving the squad just under 48 hours to recover before facing Benin.

Under Finnish coach Eric Chelle, Nigeria has been blending seasoned veterans with emerging talents.

Troost-Ekong marshaled the defense with authority, while Galatasaray's Osimhen offers lethal finishing.

The squad’s Premier League-heavy contingent – including Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Calvin Bassey – provides a balance of experience and dynamism.

Debutant Adams and midfielder Raphael Onyedika add fresh energy to a roster that sits third in Group C with 11 points from nine matches, chasing leaders Benin (14 points) and South Africa (12 points).

The group remains fiercely contested.

Nigeria must defeat Benin, coached by former Eagles manager Gernot Rohr, to secure a potential automatic berth to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

One slip could extend Nigeria’s absence from the global stage to four more years, magnifying the stakes.