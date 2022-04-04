Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Nihat Özdemir, who had another year left in office, resigned from his post on Monday.

Although the federation is going through a turbulent time regarding several issues, Özdemir's resignation came as a surprise. He was scheduled to meet the Turkish Clubs Association over the tender of Süper Lig broadcast rights but resigned before the meeting.

Federation Deputy Chairman Servet Yardımcı took over as the interim head until a decision on a new president is made at TFF's congress in June, and TFF board member Mustafa Çağlar was appointed to Yardımcı's post.

The TFF has recently come under pressure over several issues, including the broadcast rights tender that is yet to be finalized and a disagreement over the now-overturned decision to fire 13 high-profile match officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, TFF vice-president for legal affairs, Mehmet Baykan also resigned from his post.

Özdemir, 71, is one of the founders of one of Turkey's biggest conglomerates Limak Holding. He was elected the TFF president back in 2019. Prior to that, Özdemir had worked as an executive at MKE Ankaragücü and Fenerbahçe for many years.

TFF former Deputy Chairman Hüsnü Güreli, Trabzonspor President Ahmet Ağaoğlu, Başakşehir President Göksel Gümüşdağ and Beşiktaş Club President Ahmet Nur Çebi are said to be the top runners to become the new TFF president.

The next election was scheduled for June 2023.

Turkey's hopes of participating in the 2022 World Cup, to be held in Qatar, ended last month after a loss to Portugal, the fifth time in a row the Turkish team have failed to qualify for the global showpiece event.

Turkey enjoyed a shock run to the semi-finals in 2002, its last appearance in the tournament, losing 1-0 to Brazil before beating co-host South Korea 3-2 to secure third place.