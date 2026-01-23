Galatasaray have moved decisively to sharpen their attack, completing an agreement with Napoli to sign Dutch winger Noa Lang on a loan deal as the 26-year-old arrived in Istanbul on Friday to finalize the move.

Lang touched down on a private flight from Italy at Atatürk Airport’s General Aviation Terminal, where he was greeted by Galatasaray Sportif AŞ Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu.

The club expects the transfer to be completed after routine medical checks, with an official announcement to follow.

Speaking briefly to reporters at the airport, Lang made no attempt to hide his excitement. He cited Galatasaray’s stature and the club’s vast, vocal fanbase as decisive factors in his choice.

“The size of the club and the passion of the supporters played a big role,” he said, adding with a smile that the fans’ presence on social media did not go unnoticed.

Lang also addressed concerns about his fitness, referencing a minor knock picked up in a UEFA Champions League match against Copenhagen earlier in the season.

“It was a small injury. There’s no problem now,” he said, insisting he is ready to contribute immediately.

The winger noted that he did not seek advice from current or former Galatasaray players before completing the move but stressed that the club was already familiar to him.

“I knew Galatasaray well. I spent some time here when I was very young,” he said, hinting at a sense of unfinished business.

After his remarks, Lang walked over to a group of waiting supporters, joining in chants and posing for photos in scenes that quickly spread across social media. He then departed the airport in a club vehicle to complete the remaining formalities.

Once a standout at Club Brugge after graduating from Ajax’s famed academy, Lang built a reputation as a fearless, creative winger with an eye for goal. Napoli signed him last summer with high expectations, but limited opportunities and stiff competition in Serie A curtailed his impact, paving the way for a January exit.

For Galatasaray, the move fits a familiar pattern. The Istanbul giants have long leaned on marquee winter signings to fuel title pushes, and Lang’s pace, flair and versatility add a new dimension to Okan Buruk’s attacking options as the club balances Süper Lig ambitions with European commitments.

Medical tests are scheduled next, after which Lang is set to put pen to paper and begin his latest chapter in yellow and red.