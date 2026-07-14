Around 90,000 ecstatic fans welcomed Norway's players back to Oslo on Monday after they returned home following a historic appearance at the World Cup, which ended with an exit in the quarterfinals.

Erling Haaland's side were knocked out of the tournament on Saturday after losing 2-1 to England in extra time in the last-eight in Miami, in what is their best result in the competition.

The crowd packed the square in front of the royal palace in Norway's capital city as the squad arrived around, and performed the now-famous "Viking Row."

Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, the heir apparent to the country of 5.6 million's throne, led the celebration with a drum -- he was also present at the defeat in Miami.

"It's simply incredible to see all the support we receive and to see how much the country is behind us," captain Martin Odegaard told public broadcasters NRK.

"It's really fantastic," the Arsenal playmaker added.

Haaland landed in Norway earlier in the day and was pictured on his social media walking from the plane holding a stuffed racoon with a glass bottle of alcohol in its claws.

Broadcaster NRK said the Manchester City striker, who scored seven goals at the World Cup, was unable to attend as he had a plane to catch.