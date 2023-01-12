Kicking off the season with a flurry of attention-grabbing transfers, Galatasaray endured a period of inconsistency during the initial weeks and, unfortunately, Okan Buruk, the man in the hot seat, was the recipient of the fans' ire due to the unsteady outcomes.

It was rumored that Okan's skillset could not properly accommodate the complexities of the stellar system, nor could it adequately adapt to the intricate dynamics of the game.

Nevertheless, in the ensuing weeks, Galatasaray seized their opportunity, embarking on a victorious run that soon took the league by storm.

The Yellow-Reds were unstoppable, clinching victories in their last 7 Süper Lig matches, and delivering a resounding win against Fenerbahçe in Kadıköy.

This definitive triumph solidified their path to the championship, while also raising the morale of Okan Buruk and the entire fan base.

As a result, the entire community has embraced Buruk and the team more than ever.

His tactical acumen checkmated the experienced Jorge Jesus in the Fenerbahçe derby.

Despite a 3-0 win, Buruk's astute analysis of Fenerbahçe's weak points and decisive action on them was widely praised, with authorities unanimously agreeing that Buruk had checkmated the veteran coach.

Through Buruk's dedicated guidance, the star-filled team was able to stay focused and on the same mental level every minute of the match.

His ability to connect with the team and approach them like friends paid off as they were able to find success on the field.

Galatasaray social media went ablaze to immortalize their victory against Fenerbahçe with a series of creative posts.

In one, Okan Buruk was depicted as a regal Albert Einstein, a fitting contrast to the iconic chess match photo of global football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In these posts, Buruk was heralded as the preeminent leader in Süper Lig coaching, with no equal.

He has solidified his place in Galatasaray history, becoming the most successful coach of the last 18 years based on the first Süper Lig 17 weeks in which he has collected a whooping.

With their sights set firmly on the championship, the Yellow-Reds have been buoyed by Buruk's leadership, making a triumphant mark that outshines many of his predecessors.

Previously, Belgian coach Eric Gerets had notched the greatest number of points in the history of Galatasaray in the first 17 weeks.

Gerets amassed an impressive 41 points during the 2005-2006 season in which his team was second placed.

The veteran coach Okan Buruk, who collected an impressive 39 points is just two points shy of Gerets' total but currently sits at the helm of the league.

The list of coaches that Okan Buruk has passed through during his tenure is one of the most remarkable in world football – featuring the likes of Karl-Heinz Feldkamp, Michael Skibbe, Frank Rijkaard, Georghe Hagi, Fatih Terim, Roberto Mancini, Hamza Hamzaoğlu, Mustafa Denizli and Jan Olde Riekerink.

As of the 17th week, Okan's team has also established the best defensive record since the 2011-2012 season, having conceded the fewest goals.

Buruk, has had a solid start to his career with the Lions, playing six of his first nine matches away from home and constructing a defense that has conceded the fewest goals in the Süper Lig.

The second half of the season looks to be a bit easier for Galatasaray, as 11 of their remaining 19 matches will be played on their home field.

Also, seven out of the first 10 Süper Lig games in the second half of the season will be held at the home of Galatasaray, giving Okan Buruk a great opportunity to extend the gap between the Lions and the rest.