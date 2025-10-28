Trabzonspor’s goalkeeper Andre Onana says he steps onto the pitch with one mindset – to win or to learn.

“Every time I lace up my boots or pull on my gloves, I want to win. That’s why we play – to win,” Onana told Trabzonspor Magazine. “I fear no one. When I play, I either win or I learn. I never see myself as a loser.”

The 29-year-old Cameroonian shot-stopper reflected on his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to Europe’s elite.

“I come from a poor family, and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved. My career has been full of highs and lows, but every moment was a lesson,” he said. “From Cameroon to Barcelona, Ajax, Inter, Manchester United and now Trabzonspor – it’s been an incredible journey.”

Onana said his greatest motivation is his family and the work of the Andre Onana Foundation, which he launched during his Ajax years to support underprivileged communities in Cameroon.

“We began by helping visually impaired children,” he said. “Now, we provide free medical care and surgeries for disadvantaged people. In just the past two years, we’ve carried out over a thousand operations and even support orphans’ education. We were named Foundation of the Year – that means a lot.”

Known for his composure and distribution, Onana discussed the evolution of goalkeeping and Pep Guardiola’s praise calling him “extraordinary in build-up play.” He said, “Goalkeeping has changed massively over the past 20 years. Having good feet helps, but the key is options – teammates who give you passing lanes. If they move well, it looks easy.”

The former Inter and Manchester United star emphasized analysis as part of his game. “Before playing out, I read how opponents press – from the wings, through the striker, or high with defenders. Then I decide. When a coach like Guardiola notices that, it’s special,” he said. “But it’s a team effort. My teammates make me look better.”

Onana insists fear has no place in football.

“There are great players everywhere – in my team and my opponents’ – but I never fear anyone. The only one I fear is God,” he said.

Speaking about Turkish football, he praised the country’s rising standards while acknowledging challenges. “The quality here is high – better than I expected. Turkish clubs win in Europe,” he said. “Refereeing is difficult, and my early experiences weren’t great, but I focus on what I can control. They’re human – they’ll make mistakes.”

Recalling his time at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, Onana shared a telling moment. “Alisson told me, ‘Andre, you had a great season. Let’s see who wins.’ I replied, ‘I’ve already won. I’m the first African and first Black goalkeeper here – that’s victory enough. Standing here with you is success itself.’”

A devout believer, Onana said prayer centers him before every match. “I always cross myself before games. My motivation comes automatically,” he said. “Even when we lost my first match here against Fenerbahçe, I didn’t see it as a defeat – it was a lesson. I learned how things work here, even how referees operate.”