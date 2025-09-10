Andre Onana’s career has been a rollercoaster of brilliance, resilience and turbulence.

From a standout youth at Barcelona’s La Masia to a key figure in Ajax’s memorable 2019 Champions League semifinal run and later a stabilizing presence at Inter Milan, the Cameroonian goalkeeper now faces a critical turning point: a season-long loan to Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor after a tumultuous two-year spell at Manchester United.

Once a 50.2 million euros ($59 million) marquee signing, making him the fourth most expensive goalkeeper in history, Onana’s tenure at Old Trafford was marked by high-profile errors and waning confidence.

At 29, he must ask whether this move can reignite his career ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, or whether it signals a further decline.

Trabzonspor completed the loan on Monday, filling the void left by Uğurcan Çakır’s summer departure to Galatasaray.

The deal involved no loan fee, with the Red Devils covering a significant portion of Onana’s wages, while Trabzonspor handle the rest and offers performance-related bonuses.

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the loan runs until June 2026, with no purchase option, keeping his long-term future tied to United, whose contract runs until 2028.

Gamble

Onana is set to arrive in Trabzon on Thursday, following Cameroon's crucial World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

A medical will precede his Süper Lig debut, potentially against Fenerbahçe on Sunday.

Manager Fatih Tekke, known for his pragmatic approach, has signaled that Onana could be immediately integrated into a defense seeking to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish.

For Trabzonspor, this is a calculated gamble.

The club has a history of revitalizing careers, as seen with Burak Yılmaz and a select few, but Onana’s error-prone reputation carries risk.

Still, with no long-term financial burden, the move is a low-risk, potentially high-reward proposition.

Success will depend on his mental resilience and adaptability to the Süper Lig’s physical style of play.

Destined for greatness?

Onana’s journey began at Samuel Eto’o’s academy in Cameroon, leading to La Masia at 14.

Though he never broke into Barcelona’s first team, he developed into a ball-playing goalkeeper, a trait that would define his style.

Loan spells at Cornella and Vista Alegre, followed by a move to Ajax, proved transformative.

Under Erik ten Hag, Onana helped Ajax secure the 2018-19 Eredivisie title and played a starring role in their Champions League semifinal run, earning a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising goalkeepers.

A 2 million euro move to Inter Milan in 2021 brought consistent Champions League exposure and domestic success, including Coppa Italia victories.

Onana’s command of the box and precise distribution made him a modern prototype, drawing praise from peers like Ederson.

Manchester United’s 50.2 million euro signing in July 2023, intended to replace David de Gea, seemed the next step in his rise.

However, two years later, Onana’s market value has halved, reflecting a period marked by costly mistakes and fluctuating performances.

While he played a key role in United’s 2024 FA Cup triumph, high-pressure errors often overshadowed his contributions.

From a pre-season altercation with captain Harry Maguire to a series of on-field blunders, Onana’s United stint was turbulent.

Mistakes ranged from a Champions League red card for time-wasting against Galatasaray to a penalty miss against Arsenal and a misjudged parry gifting Bayern Munich a goal.

The 2024-25 season compounded woes with errors in domestic and European competition, culminating in the humiliating Carabao Cup exit against Grimsby Town in August, where Onana failed to deal with two goals and lost a penalty shootout 12-11.

Manager Ruben Amorim, appointed in November 2024, eventually sidelined Onana after repeated mistakes, leaving him on the bench while backups struggled, further deepening United’s goalkeeping crisis.

Devil's dilemma

United now face a fragile situation.

Altay Bayındır has shown vulnerability in Premier League action,

Senne Lammens remains untested at the top level and veteran Tom Heaton provides limited competitive reliability.

This thin depth underscores recruitment challenges since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, leaving United exposed, particularly ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby against City.

Conceding 12 goals in four games across all competitions has intensified scrutiny, highlighting the consequences of mismanaging top-level goalkeeping.

For Onana, Trabzonspor offers an opportunity for redemption.

The Süper Lig’s comparatively less pressurized environment, combined with Fatih Tekke’s confidence and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, presents a chance to regain form and restore his reputation.

A season of clean sheets and consistent performances could attract interest from leagues such as Saudi Arabia or MLS, or even open the door for a United recall.

Yet the risks remain; another season filled with mistakes could cement a decline, limiting future options to mid-tier leagues.

For Trabzonspor, the gamble is clear: a world-class talent with a fragile trajectory, acquired at minimal cost, has the potential to elevate the club’s ambitions or exacerbate defensive instability.