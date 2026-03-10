Trabzonspor surged to a 3-1 away win over Kayserispor in the 25th week of the Süper Lig, with Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu scoring twice to cement his influence on the team’s campaign and etch his name deeper into the club’s history.

Signed permanently this season after a standout loan spell in 2023-24, Onuachu has continued his remarkable scoring form. In his first season, he netted 15 goals in 21 league matches, averaging 0.71 goals per game.

This term, he has already matched and exceeded expectations with 20 goals in 22 appearances, lifting his scoring rate to 0.90 per match.

Closing in on legends

The Nigerian forward is now chasing Trabzonspor icons in the club’s goal-scoring records.

He trails only Alexander Sörloth, who scored 24 goals in 2019-20, and Georgian star Şota Arveladze, the 25-goal king from the 1995-96 season.

With nine matches remaining, four more goals would see him match Sörloth, five would tie Arveladze, and six could make Onuachu the highest-scoring foreign player in a single season for Trabzonspor.

Should he finish as the league’s top scorer, Onuachu would claim Trabzonspor’s sixth Golden Boot.

Previous holders include Necmi Perekli (18), Fatih Tekke (31), Şota Arveladze (25), Burak Yılmaz (33), and Sörloth (24).

Dominating the goal charts

Currently leading the scoring race with 20 goals, Onuachu holds a four-goal advantage over Eldor Shomurodov and seven over Talisca and Mauro Icardi.

His goals account for 39% of Trabzonspor’s league tally, and after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, he has struck nine times in seven consecutive matches.

Onuachu’s impact stretches across the season.

He opened the campaign with the decisive goal against Kocaelispor and added crucial strikes against Samsunspor, Gaziantep FK, Fatih Karagümrük, Kayserispor, Çaykur Rizespor, Alanyaspor, Başakşehir, Konyaspor, Kasımpaşa, Antalyaspor, and more.

Despite missing three games due to suspension and international duty, he quickly resumed his scoring streak upon return.

Trabzonspor sit third with 54 points. In matches where Onuachu scored, the team has won 11, drawn four, and lost just once, collecting 37 points from his contributions alone.