Paul Onuachu is back to breathe life into Trabzonspor’s attack.

After leaving a mark on the Black Sea club during a loan spell in 2023-24, the Nigerian striker returned this season on a permanent transfer and has seamlessly reignited his lethal scoring form, quickly establishing himself as the focal point of Hami Mandıralı’s side.

Onuachu’s first season in Trabzon saw him score 15 goals in 21 Süper Lig matches, averaging 0.71 goals per game despite missing games due to injuries and Africa Cup of Nations duty.

This season, the 27-year-old has elevated his performance, scoring 11 goals in 14 league appearances, a 0.78 goals-per-game ratio, demonstrating not only consistency but also a sharpened efficiency in front of goal.

Unlike last season, Onuachu has featured in every match so far, providing the reliability the club lacked previously and giving Trabzonspor a clear attacking identity.

The striker currently leads the Süper Lig’s scoring chart, edging out Shomurodov of Başakşehir by one goal, while contributing 44% of Trabzonspor’s 25 league goals through the first 14 rounds.

His influence extends beyond the scoresheet: his physical presence, intelligent movement, and ability to draw defenders create space for wingers like Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo, amplifying the team’s offensive threats.

If Onuachu maintains his form and adds four more goals in the remaining 20 matches, he will match his debut season’s tally, cementing his status as one of the league’s most prolific forwards.

Onuachu’s goals have often been decisive. He opened the season with a match-winning strike in a 1-0 victory over Kocaelispor, followed by crucial goals in 1-1 draws against Samsunspor and Gaziantep FK.

He scored twice in a thrilling 4-3 away win over Fatih Karagümrük and added goals in a 4-0 rout of Kayserispor and the 2-1 win over Rizespor.

More recently, he scored in a 1-1 draw with Başakşehir and netted twice in the 3-1 victory over Konyaspor.

In matches where Onuachu scored, Trabzonspor secured six wins and three draws, collecting 21 of the team’s 31 points so far, an indication of his direct impact on results.

Overall, Onuachu has amassed 28 goals in 39 official appearances for Trabzonspor.

Last season, he contributed 17 goals across 25 matches in all competitions, while this season’s early 11-goal haul already signals a potential repeat of that prolific output.

His consistency, positional intelligence, and finishing prowess have made him indispensable, and his presence stretches defenses, allowing teammates to thrive around him.

Trabzonspor’s reliance on Onuachu is evident in both statistics and style.

With the team scoring 25 goals in 14 matches, nearly half are his, underscoring his role as the linchpin of Mandıralı’s attacking plans.