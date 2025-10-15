Nigeria’s Super Eagles overwhelmed Benin Republic 4-0 in the final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

The Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen starred, netting a hat trick in the 3rd, 37th and 51st minutes, while substitute Frank Onyeka sealed the rout with a 90th-minute strike.

The result elevated Nigeria to 17 points with a +7 goal difference, ensuring they finish as one of the four best runners-up and earn a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

Osimhen’s heroics

From the opening whistle, Osimhen showcased his lethal form.

Just three minutes in, he capitalized on a defensive lapse, converting a precise through-ball from Samuel Chukwueze into the bottom corner.

The forward, who made his permanent move to Galatasaray in July 2025 following a successful loan spell, has now scored 12 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

His second goal, a powerful header from Ademola Lookman’s pinpoint cross in the 37th minute, doubled the lead, while the third, a curling finish from the edge of the box in the 51st minute, confirmed his treble and drew comparisons to his iconic strikes during Napoli’s Serie A title run.

Ndidi anchors midfield

Beşiktaş's Wilfred Ndidi completed a composed 90-minute performance, stabilizing Nigeria’s midfield and breaking up Benin’s attempts to respond.

The 28-year-old’s presence was crucial, completing 92% of passes and making three key tackles to disrupt the visitors’ counterattacks, exemplifying why he remains one of Africa’s most reliable defensive midfielders.

Nigeria overcome Group C challenges

Group C had been fiercely competitive throughout the qualifiers, with South Africa, Nigeria, Benin and Lesotho separated by narrow margins.

Earlier inconsistencies, including a 1-1 draw with Lesotho, had placed Nigeria under pressure.

But the Super Eagles’ emphatic performance in Uyo demonstrated resilience and ambition.

South Africa secured automatic qualification by defeating Rwanda 3-0, leaving Nigeria’s superior goal difference to clinch second place and a playoff berth.

Playoffs loom

Nigeria now faces the continental playoffs in March 2026, with the four best runners-up competing for a chance to advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

The ultimate prize: a spot at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Osimhen, reflecting on the decisive victory, declared, “We’re not done yet; this is just the beginning,” signaling the Super Eagles’ intent to make the most of this second-chance route to football’s biggest stage.