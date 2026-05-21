Galatasaray closed the 2025-2026 Süper Lig season in familiar fashion, lifting the title after a tightly contested campaign defined by fine margins, attacking balance, and a decisive scoring edge from Victor Osimhen, who followed up his 2024-2025 campaign as the league’s top scorer with another season at the heart of their attack.

The Istanbul club, Galatasaray, finished with 77 points after 34 matches, recording 24 wins alongside five draws and five defeats.

It was enough to stay ahead of long-time rivals Fenerbahçe, who pushed them throughout the season but ultimately finished three points adrift in second place.

The triumph secured Galatasaray’s fourth consecutive league title and 26th in their history, reinforcing a period of domestic control built on consistency rather than dominance in any single metric. While the title race stayed alive deep into the campaign, Galatasaray’s ability to deliver in key matches proved decisive.

At the center of their success stood Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, whose impact justified his 75-million-euro ($87 million) move from Napoli.

Osimhen finished as Galatasaray’s top scorer in the league with 15 goals in 22 appearances, regularly providing goals in matches where margins were thin and pressure was high.

His output came on the back of a standout 2024-2025 season, when he also finished as the Süper Lig’s top scorer, underlining his consistency across back-to-back campaigns at the summit of Turkish football.

A digital scoreboard displays the message "DOMiN4SYON!" and "HER SENE SENSİN ŞAMPİYON" (You are the champion every year) after the Süper Lig match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor at RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 9, 2026. (IHA Photo)

His contribution carried added weight in a squad that did not rely on a single scorer.

Osimhen edged out Mauro Icardi, who scored 14 league goals, while Barış Alper Yılmaz added eight, often arriving from wide areas and transitional attacks.

That spread of scoring options helped Galatasaray maintain momentum across the season.

Osimhen’s 15-goal tally also placed him fourth in the league’s overall scoring charts.

He finished behind Paul Onuachu and Eldor Shomurodov, both on 22 goals, and Anderson Talisca on 19, sharing fourth spot with Mohamed Bayo.

Despite not winning the Golden Boot, Osimhen remained Galatasaray’s most decisive attacking figure.

Behind the headline scorers, Galatasaray’s offensive structure was notable for its depth.

Turkish players contributed 21 of the team’s 77 league goals, highlighting a shared attacking workload rather than reliance on foreign imports alone.

Yunus Akgün scored seven, while Eren Elmalı added three, with additional goals coming from İlkay Gündoğan and Kaan Ayhan in key stretches of the season.

There was also an element of fortune and pressure in their scoring profile.

Four of Galatasaray’s 77 league goals were recorded as own goals by opponents, underlining the sustained attacking pressure they applied across matches.

Incidents against Fatih Karagümrük, Kayserispor, Eyüpspor and Göztepe reflected how often opponents were forced into errors under sustained pressure.

In broader team terms, Galatasaray matched Fenerbahçe as the league’s most prolific attack with 77 goals, but separated themselves through defensive strength.

They conceded just 30 goals across the season, finishing with the best defensive record in the Süper Lig and giving their title charge a foundation of stability when matches tightened.