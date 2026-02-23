Galatasaray’s 2-0 defeat away to Konyaspor on Saturday did more than end a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions, because it triggered a wave of speculation about two of the club’s biggest stars at a moment when the title race and the Champions League campaign are both reaching a critical stage.

At Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadium, Adil Demirbağ struck in the 75th minute before Blaz Kramer added a second six minutes later and the result not only tightened the Süper Lig standings but also handed Fenerbahçe renewed belief that the summit is within reach.

The scoreline itself was damaging, yet the bigger story unfolded off the pitch once fans realized that Victor Osimhen had not even been included in the matchday squad and that Mauro Icardi started but failed to complete the first half.

The absence of Osimhen, who arrived last summer in a 75-million-euro ($88 million) deal that shattered Turkish transfer records and committed him to the club until 2029, immediately raised eyebrows because he had been sensational only days earlier in a 5-2 Champions League victory over Juventus in Istanbul, delivering one of the most commanding individual performances of the season.

Officially, Galatasaray described his omission as a precaution due to right knee discomfort.

Yet, the fuller account reveals that the striker personally informed head coach Okan Buruk that he was experiencing pain and did not want to risk aggravating it ahead of the decisive return leg in Turin. This conversation ultimately shaped the selection decision.

Turkish media reported that Osimhen had not yet received his January and February salaries, despite a 21 million euros net annual package.

The delay raised questions about morale, even as the coaching staff stressed it was a routine precaution during a busy February schedule.

While teammates trained the following day outdoors, Osimhen worked individually in the gym, underscoring the club’s priority to preserve their most decisive attacking weapon for Europe rather than gamble on a domestic fixture that, in hindsight, proved more costly than anticipated.

Icardi’s situation was different but equally problematic, because the 32-year-old Argentine, who has been central to Galatasaray’s attacking identity since 2022, had struggled with stiffness in his back and neck during the final training session before the trip to Konya, forcing him to cut that session short and casting doubt over his readiness.

With Osimhen unavailable and limited alternatives in the squad, Buruk opted to start Icardi as the lone striker, a decision born more of necessity than confidence and from the opening whistle, it became evident that his movement lacked its usual sharpness as he found it difficult to press, link play or threaten in behind.

Galatasaray reached halftime with the score still goalless but with little attacking momentum and Buruk chose to withdraw Icardi after 45 subdued minutes, a move that drew swift criticism from commentators who were unaware of the physical context surrounding his selection.

Without their two primary goal threats at full capacity, the league leaders appeared blunt and predictable in the final third and once Konyaspor sensed vulnerability, they capitalized with clinical efficiency in the closing stages.

The defeat, therefore, was less about unrest or dressing-room rebellion than about timing, fitness management and the strain of balancing domestic dominance with European ambition, as a squad built around high-profile internationals and heavyweight contracts navigates the physical and financial pressures of a decisive stretch.

Galatasaray remain in control of their destiny, yet the episode has highlighted how finely tuned their margin for error has become, because when Osimhen is sidelined and Icardi is less than fully fit, the attacking structure that has powered their season can quickly lose its edge.