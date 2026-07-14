More than 100,000 fans packed the streets of Oslo on Monday to give Norway's national football team a hero's welcome, transforming the disappointment of its World Cup exit into one of the country's biggest sporting celebrations.

Norway's historic campaign ended with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in Saturday's quarterfinal, denying the Nordic nation a place in the last four.

Despite the heartbreak, supporters turned out in huge numbers to celebrate a team that captured the country's imagination throughout the tournament.

Under the Norwegian summer sun, tens of thousands of fans gathered outside the Royal Palace hours before the team's arrival, with unofficial estimates putting the crowd at more than 100,000.

The squad landed in Oslo to a traditional water cannon salute before making its way through the capital in an open-top homecoming parade, greeted by jubilant supporters lining the streets.

Supporters quickly filled the palace square before stretching along the city's main thoroughfare, Karl Johans gate, as the squad first attended an audience with King Harald.

The team then stepped out to greet fans, with the Royal Guard standing at attention behind them.

Striker Erling Haaland was noticeably absent from the final stage of the celebrations after leaving early.

The men's national football team is greeted by the audience at Slottsplassen after returning to Norway from the USA,Oslo, Norway, July 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

His departure meant he missed joining his teammates on the palace steps for one last "Viking row," with tens of thousands of fans gathered below.

Crown Prince Haakon led the celebration on the drums.

"Erling and Sander (Berge) had to catch their plane because our trip from the United States was delayed four hours," coach Stale Solbakken said as the squad prepared to continue the celebrations in an open-top bus parade around Oslo.

Crowds brought the bus to a halt through central Oslo, forcing it to reverse at one point as police escorts struggled to clear a path. Undeterred, Norway's players celebrated with beer and waved to supporters as the festivities continued long after dark.

Cables pause Norwegian celebrations

There was a moment of irony when the parade was halted by low-hanging overhead cables. The players, who had been standing and waving flags from the top deck, were forced to sit down to clear the obstruction before the double-decker bus could continue.

Solbakken said earlier he was convinced the ball struck a camera cable above the pitch just before Jude Bellingham scored England's equalizer in the first half of the quarterfinal.

World football's governing body, FIFA, has repeatedly denied that the ball touched any wire before the goal.

Hours after the parade began, it completed the 1.3-kilometer (0.8-mile) route to City Hall Square, where tens of thousands of patient supporters were still waiting to welcome the team.

"I don't think anyone had imagined this," captain Martin Odegaard told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "The support we have received in the United States and here at home in Norway has been beyond all expectations. It has been absolutely incredible to see."