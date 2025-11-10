The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Monday announced that 1,024 professional players have been referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) after being found to have engaged in illegal betting activities.

Among those named are Galatasaray’s Eren Elmalı and Metehan Baltacı, Beşiktaş’s Necip Uysal and Ersin Destanoğlu, and Trabzonspor’s Boran Başkan and Salih Malkoçoğlu, the TFF’s Legal Committee said in a statement.

The players were referred to “under Article 57 of the Football Disciplinary Regulations as of Nov. 10, 2025,” the statement said, adding that disciplinary measures would be taken pending further investigation.

To help clubs manage potential roster shortages, the TFF said it has begun talks with FIFA to authorize a 15-day domestic transfer and registration window in addition to the regular 2025-26 winter transfer period.

The federation also announced that fixtures for the TFF 2nd and 3rd Leagues will be postponed by two weeks, while the Süper Lig and 1st League schedules will continue as planned.

The statement noted that cases involving 47 players who placed only one bet will be reassessed once additional evidence is received from relevant institutions. The TFF said official correspondence with state authorities is ongoing and that the investigation may expand based on forthcoming responses.