Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe kicked off its Turkish Süper Lig 2021/2022 season campaign with a 1-0 win over newcomers Adana Demirspor on Sunday.

Fenerbahçe's star midfielder Mesut Özil scored the winning goal from a close range in the 46th minute after the first half at Yeni Adana Stadium ended 0-0.

This was Özil's first goal for the Süper Lig side since joining the club last season from Arsenal.

His last goal came for the Premier League side against Newcastle United some 546 days ago on Feb. 16, 2020.

After the match, Fenerbahçe's newly appointed coach Vitor Pereira said, "It was important that we start the season with three points and we did so. I'm happy for the team and the fans."