Turkish German football star Mesut Özil has agreed to join Süper Lig side Başakşehir after parting ways with Fenerbahçe, according to media reports.

The 33-year-old has reportedly reached an agreement with the club and will could be unveiled later this week.

Özil had previously said he wanted to continue his playing career and private life in Istanbul and was immediately linked with the move after mutually ending his contract with the Yellow Canaries.

There have also been rumors of a move to the U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS).

At Başakşehir, however, he will be reunited with Başakşehir Coach and former teammate Emre Belözoğlu.

Belözoğlu, given his history with the player, reportedly played a key role in convincing Özil to join his side.

Earlier Monday, Özil's contract with Fenerbahçe was mutually terminated after 18 months of his arrival at the club from Arsenal.

Although brought in with hopes he would transform the struggling club, Özil failed to shine after being sidelined with injuries.

He was later suspended indefinitely from the Fenerbahçe squad after a reported bust-up with the team’s then-head coach Ismail Kartal.

Jorge Jesus replaced Kartal as the head coach in May but according to NTV Spor, Özil is not part of his plans.

Last month, Özil’s agent Erkut Sögüt said the midfielder could move into esports once he finishes his playing career.

"He will go more into esports, play himself and maybe become an eSports athlete," Sögüt told the Daily Telegraph.

"He’s really good, to be honest, at Fortnite and I think one day I wouldn’t be surprised if he is competing," he added.

Özil already owns an esports team, based in Germany.