Süper Lig giant Fenerbahçe has reportedly decided to part ways with its Turkish German star Mesut Özil.

The 33-year-old midfielder's contract was mutually terminated after 18 months of his arrival at the club from Arsenal, according to Turkish media reports Monday.

He was, however, suspended indefinitely from Fenerbahçe’s squad after a reported bust-up with the team’s then-head coach Ismail Kartal.

Jorge Jesus replaced Kartal as the head coach in May but according to NTV Spor, Özil is not part of his plans.

The report also claims that Özil was already in talks with Istanbul Başakşehir, who finished fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig last season.

There have also been rumors of a move to the U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS).

Earlier last month, Özil’s agent said the midfielder could move into esports once he finishes his playing career.

"He will go more into esports, play himself and maybe become an eSports athlete," Erkut Sögüt told the Daily Telegraph.

"He’s really good, to be honest, at Fortnite and I think one day I wouldn’t be surprised if he is competing," he added.

Özil already owns an esports team, based in Germany.