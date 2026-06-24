Paraguay and Australia meet Friday in San Francisco with everything on the line in Group D, as both sides chase a place in the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds in a tightly packed finish that leaves little margin for error.

Both teams enter the final group match level on three points, with Australia sitting second and Paraguay third on goal difference, while the eliminated Türkiye are already out of contention. Neither side can win the group, but second place remains within reach, and with it a potentially tougher but more favorable round-of-32 path.

Paraguay arrive with mixed momentum. A 4-1 opening defeat to the United States raised early concerns, but they responded with a gritty 1-0 win over Türkiye on June 20. That result came despite the first-half dismissal of Miguel Almirón, who is now suspended for the decisive match. The win was sealed early by Matias Galarza, but discipline issues and attacking depth remain key questions for manager Gustavo Alfaro heading into a match they must win.

The math is simple. A draw likely sends Australia national football team through, thanks to their superior goal difference. Paraguay need all three points, with head-to-head records and goal difference acting as the key tiebreakers. Their recent history suggests tension if they do get ahead, with most of their wins in recent months coming by a single goal margin, though they have found a way to close out results more often than not.

Australia’s campaign has followed a steadier arc. A disciplined 2-0 win over Türkiye showed control and structure, but a 2-0 loss to the United States disrupted momentum and confirmed they cannot finish first in the group. Still, even defeat on Friday could be enough to send them through as one of the best third-placed teams, though coach Tony Popovic will want certainty rather than calculation.

This is the sixth meeting between the sides, and Australia have never lost to Paraguay, including a 1-0 win in their last encounter in 2010. Ranked 27th in the world, they enter as slight favorites over Paraguay, ranked 41st, but tournament pressure has narrowed the gap.

Fitness concerns add another layer. Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez has recovered after a scare against Türkiye and is expected to feature, while Australia may have to manage winger Mathew Leckie after a muscle issue against the United States, with Cristian Volpato an option to step in. In midfield, Aiden O’Neill and Paul Okon-Engstler are expected to continue, while Australia’s back line of Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess is likely to remain unchanged after consistent minutes.

At stake is more than just progression. The second-place finisher is projected to meet the runner-up from Group G, a pool that could include Belgium, Iran, Egypt or New Zealand. The stakes are clear, and so is the pressure: one match to decide who moves on and who goes home.