Real Madrid president Florentino Perez delivered a fiery and deeply divisive defense of his leadership on Tuesday, refusing to resign after one of the club’s most turbulent seasons in recent memory while lashing out at critics, journalists, referees and rivals during an extraordinary press conference that lasted more than an hour.

The 79-year-old president, who has overseen one of the most successful eras in the history of Real Madrid, called an emergency media appearance at the club’s Valdebebas training complex amid growing unrest following a trophyless campaign that exposed fractures across the squad, coaching staff and boardroom.

Instead of offering a detailed roadmap for rebuilding the side after a disastrous 2025-26 season, Perez used much of the session to defend his legacy, attack the media and reject mounting speculation that his time at the helm could be nearing an end.

“I am not going to resign,” Perez declared at the outset, dismissing rumors of his departure before announcing snap presidential elections years ahead of schedule.

The move came just days after arch-rivals Barcelona sealed the La Liga title with a 2-0 Clasico victory over Madrid, a result that symbolized a painful campaign in which the Spanish giants fell far below expectations domestically and in Europe.

Madrid finished second in La Liga and exited the Champions League after a quarterfinal defeat to FC Bayern Munich.

Their struggles were compounded by dressing-room tensions, managerial upheaval and public frustration from supporters who watched a star-studded squad unravel.

Perez, however, showed little appetite for discussing footballing failures in depth.

“I’m not here to talk about sporting matters,” he repeatedly told reporters when questioned about coaches, transfers or internal conflicts.

The president instead launched into lengthy attacks on journalists and media outlets he accused of orchestrating campaigns against him and the club.

He singled out several reporters by name, accused sections of the press of spreading “fake news,” and portrayed himself as the target of coordinated hostility from figures linked to rival clubs and institutions.

He also revived longstanding grievances against referees, La Liga and the ongoing Negreira scandal involving alleged payments made by Barcelona to a former refereeing official.

Perez described the case as “the biggest corruption scandal in football history” and claimed Madrid had been denied titles and points over the years.

At one point, Perez insisted his administration should have won “14 league titles” rather than seven since his return to power in 2009, suggesting refereeing decisions had repeatedly cost Madrid success.

The combative tone of the appearance stunned many observers, particularly as the president largely sidestepped criticism of decisions made under his own leadership.

Much of Madrid’s instability this season stemmed from issues tied directly to Perez’s sporting project.

The club’s heavy reliance on superstar recruitment, highlighted by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, reportedly increased player influence inside the dressing room and contributed to tensions with coaching staff.

Former coach Xabi Alonso lasted only months before leaving amid reports of disagreements with senior players and the board, while interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa struggled to steady the team.

Rumors linking Jose Mourinho with a dramatic return intensified before the press conference, although Perez refused to engage with speculation.

“We are not at that stage,” he said when asked about Mourinho.

Off the field, Madrid’s season spiraled further with reports of dressing-room altercations and player unrest.

Midfielder Federico Valverde was reportedly hospitalized following an altercation involving teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, while other incidents involving senior players fueled concerns over discipline and squad harmony.

Supporters also turned on several stars during the campaign. Both Vinicius Junior and Mbappe were booed at the Santiago Bernabeu as frustration mounted over poor performances and a perceived lack of cohesion.

Yet Perez framed the criticism directed at him as unfair given his record at the club.

Under his leadership, Madrid have won 37 football titles and seven Champions League crowns across two presidential spells, transforming the club into a commercial powerhouse while modernizing the Bernabeu and expanding global revenues.

“Why do they want to get rid of me?” Perez asked during the press conference. “Let them stand for election.”

Backlash

The defiant appearance triggered immediate backlash across Spain.

Former Madrid president Ramon Calderon reportedly described Perez’s behavior as “grotesque” and “dictatorial,” while critics accused the veteran president of refusing to accept responsibility for the club’s decline this season.

Analysts and supporters were equally baffled by the lack of concrete solutions regarding the team’s future, especially with Madrid facing a crucial summer that could define the next phase of the club’s modern era.

Questions remain over the managerial position, squad balance and whether Perez’s model of assembling superstar talent can still guarantee stability and sustained success in an increasingly demanding football landscape.