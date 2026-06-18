Momentum meets momentum on Friday as the United States and Australia square off at Seattle Stadium, with both sides looking to extend perfect starts in Group D of the 2026 World Cup.

The co-hosts, the United States men's national football team, arrive after a commanding 4-1 win over Paraguay national football team, a performance that reinforced growing belief around Mauricio Pochettino’s project.

The result followed a promising buildup, including a 3-2 win over Senegal and a narrow defeat to Germany, and suggested the team’s attacking structure is beginning to settle at the right time.

Against Paraguay, the USA struck early when Damian Bobadilla turned into his own net inside seven minutes, setting the tone for a dominant display.

Folarin Balogun delivered the headline performance with two goals, becoming only the second U.S. player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match.

Late on, Giovanni Reyna added a standout finish in stoppage time to seal an emphatic opening statement, despite a brief Paraguay response through Mauricio.

Attention now turns quickly to Australia, where the tactical questions intensify.

Pochettino is expected to stick with a settled XI, though there is lingering concern over Christian Pulisic after a knock forced him off at halftime.

Staff remain confident he will be available.

Opposition comes from the confident Australian Socceroos, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 shock win over Türkiye's Crescent-Stars.

Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe delivered the result, but the match was defined by resilience.

Australia absorbed heavy pressure, conceding 72 percent possession and facing 30 shots, yet goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced eight saves in a breakout performance.

Tony Popovic’s side now face a different kind of test. A win would put them within touching distance of the round of 32, but history leans toward the hosts, with the USA winning the last two meetings, including a 2-1 result in October 2025.

The buildup has also carried an edge, with some U.S. pundits dismissing Australia as group outsiders. That narrative is unlikely to be ignored in a match that already carries knockout-level tension.