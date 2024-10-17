Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is determined to return to the pitch after his doping ban was reduced from four years to 18 months, with his ultimate goal being to represent France at the 2026 World Cup.

Earlier this month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) shortened Pogba's suspension, which was initially imposed by Italy's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADO Italia) in September 2023 after he tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels.

Pogba, who successfully appealed to CAS, argued the substance was ingested unintentionally. Now eligible to rejoin Juventus in March, the 31-year-old says he feels stronger, and wiser, and is even open to taking a pay cut to continue his career.

“I am ready to return to normal in 2025. I have only one desire: to play football. The reality is that I am a Juve player, and I am preparing to play for Juve,” Pogba told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday.

“I don’t have to speak; the pitch will speak, and then (coach) Thiago Motta will judge with his own eyes, based on what he sees. I’m ready to give up even money to play for Juve again. I want to come back,” added Pogba, who has a contract with Juventus until June 2026.

Pogba, who last played for Juventus over a year ago in a 2-0 win at Empoli, said receiving the initial ban was the most difficult moment of his career.

“It was a very difficult year, and what hurt the most was spending every day outside the stadium and Juventus' training center, Continassa, taking my children to school without being able to go inside to train or play for Juventus.

“Many past and current teammates have always supported me. (Juan) Cuadrado called me every other day and always made me laugh. (Paulo) Dybala sent me many messages. And then (Dusan) Vlahovic, (Weston) McKennie, (Timothy) Weah, (Moise) Kean... I didn’t expect so much support.”

Pogba added that, in addition to getting back to his best for Juventus, he also wants to return to Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“The dream of the World Cup is there, but Deschamps hasn’t opened the door for anyone. It’s up to me to open it – he told me to work,” the midfielder said.