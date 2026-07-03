When Portugal defeated Croatia in a thrilling World Cup match in Toronto, they were playing for more than a place in the next round. They were playing in memory of Diogo Jota.

At the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo led his teammates to the Portugal supporters, where they stood together beneath a sea of shirts bearing Jota's No. 21.

The emotional gesture was a powerful tribute to a player who meant so much to the national team and whose memory has inspired Portugal throughout the tournament.

Jota, 28, and his brother, Andre Silva, died in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3 last year after their Lamborghini veered off the road and caught fire. Their deaths plunged Portugal into mourning and sent shockwaves through the football world.

Jota's close friend Ruben Neves, the Portugal midfielder, now wears No. 21 for the national team. He kissed a wristband bearing the Liverpool forward's name during the national anthem, after which Jota's image was displayed on the stadium's big screen, drawing cheers from every corner of the venue.

Ronaldo later posted on Instagram, holding Jota's jersey in a team photo. The message read: "We won for us, Diogo and Portugal!"

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, who has described Jota as "our light" and named him an honorary member of the World Cup squad, said his team's performance reflected what the player meant to the group.

"There were several beautiful symbols of strength, energy and what Jota meant to the team. He was someone who believed, and we have a responsibility to Diogo. We are going to keep doing this," Martinez told reporters.

The fans at the stadium played their part, too.

When the clock reached the 21st minute, they rose from their seats and unfurled a banner bearing Jota's image while raising balloons shaped like the number 21.

In the end, if there was one player on the pitch who embodied the energy and determination that defined Jota, it was Goncalo Ramos. His late goal sealed Portugal's place in the Round of 16.

"We talk about him every day. He gives us strength," Ramos said.