Former Portugal and Manchester United winger Nani announced his retirement on Sunday at the age of 38.

Nani joined United in 2007, making 230 appearances and scoring 41 goals.

He won the Champions League in his debut season and added four Premier League titles and two League Cups during his eight-year stint at the club.

"The time has come to say goodbye. I have decided to finish my career as a professional player," Nani wrote on social media.

"It's been an amazing ride, and I want to thank every single person who has helped and supported me through the highs and lows of a career that lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories. Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon!"

Nani, who has been playing for his hometown club Estrela Amadora in the Portuguese top flight this season, played his final match against his former club Sporting last month.

He also played for Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City, Venezia, Melbourne Victory, and Adana Demirspor.

Nani scored 24 goals in 112 appearances for Portugal, winning the European Championship in 2016.