France midfielder Paul Pogba, who is a practicing Muslim, removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference Tuesday.

Pogba's move comes a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.

The Frenchman removed the bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named 'Man of the Match' in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

France midfielder Paul Pogba, a practicing Muslim, removes bottle of Heineken beer placed in front of him at Euro 2020 press conferencepic.twitter.com/Nnv0HRT53Z https://t.co/MJO5ACQxvS — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) June 16, 2021

The Islamic faith prohibits alcoholic beverages as haram or forbidden due to their intoxicating nature.

Heineken, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, has yet to comment on the issue, Reuters said.

'Drink water!'

Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Monday's Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.

The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday's Group F opener against Hungary.

He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: "Agua!"

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

However, the global soft-drink giant's image was apparently hit by the gesture after it lost nearly $4 billion off its brand value.

Its share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22, a 1.6% dip while the market value of Coca-Cola went from $242 billion to $238 billion, reported The Guardian.