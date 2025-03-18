The Premier League condemned the racial abuse directed at Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana on social media following his team's 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, calling it "appalling."

The 24-year-old French international shared screenshots of the offensive messages on his Instagram story, stating, "Stupidity and cruelty can no longer hide."

"The Premier League is appalled by the abuse suffered by Chelsea's Wesley Fofana after their match against Arsenal. We will offer our full support to Wesley and the club," the Premier League said in a statement.

"We work with social media platforms and the authorities to ensure any individuals found guilty of abuse face the strongest possible consequences."

Fofana said on Monday that social media platforms must take steps to prevent abuse.

"It's not just football; it's not just a 'game' when some believe that their skin color makes them superior to others," he added. "It's time for things to change, for platforms to take action, and for everyone to take responsibility."

Chelsea said they were disgusted by the "recent rise in online racial abuse toward our players" and that the abuse would not be tolerated.