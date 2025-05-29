President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opened the doors of the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office on Thursday to welcome the newly crowned Süper Lig champions, Galatasaray.

In a moment that blended football glory with political prestige, Erdoğan personally congratulated each player and coach, shaking hands one by one with the yellow-red squad that brought home the club’s record-breaking 25th league title.

The reception was more than a courtesy – it was a presidential seal of approval on a historic season.

“We always support our clubs that make our flag wave high, especially when they succeed on and off the pitch,” Erdoğan said, praising Galatasaray’s unity, discipline, and championship spirit.

Among the standout moments was the gesture by Süper Lig’s top scorer, Victor Osimhen, who gifted Erdoğan his jersey during the ceremony, earning a nod of appreciation from the head of state.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gets a jersey from Galatasaray player Victor Osimhen at Dolmabahçe, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

The event followed Galatasaray’s title triumph, which not only secured their 25th league crown but also earned them the historic honor of wearing a fifth star on their crest – a distinction unmatched in Turkish football.

Erdoğan also got to meet departing club legends Fernando Muslera and Dries Mertens in an emotional farewell.