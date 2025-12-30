Already eliminated, Gabon step into Wednesday’s final Group F match with nothing left to protect but pride. Ivory Coast arrive with far more on the line.

The defending Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions have yet to lock down their final position in a brutal “Group of Death” and meet the Panthers in Marrakesh intent on extending an unbeaten Cup of Nations run under coach Emerse Fae and potentially sealing top spot.

What was expected to be a wide-open group campaign for Gabon has unraveled quickly.

Tipped as contenders before kickoff, Thierry Mouyouma’s side are instead packing their bags after back-to-back defeats that exposed defensive frailties and squandered attacking promise.

The opening loss to Cameroon raised few eyebrows amid the turmoil surrounding the Indomitable Lions’ arrival in Morocco. Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Mozambique, however, sent shockwaves across the continent.

Mozambique entered AFCON 2025 carrying a 15-match winless run at the finals. That streak stretched to 16 against Ivory Coast, then snapped emphatically against Gabon in a five-goal thriller that ended the Panthers’ hopes.

Twice falling two goals behind and again trailing 3-1, Gabon could not muster the draw they needed to stay alive.

With Cameroon and Ivory Coast both on four points and Mozambique on three, head-to-head rules shut the door completely on any third-place escape route.

Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie (C) fights for the ball with Cameroon's Che Malone (R) and goalkeeper Devis Epassy (L) during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F football match at Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh, Morocco, Dec. 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Ivory Coast, by contrast, continue to look like a side built for control rather than chaos.

Fae’s team are unbeaten in six AFCON matches, a streak stretching back to the previous tournament. That run began under pressure in 2023, when Fae took charge mid-competition and guided the hosts through as one of the best third-placed teams before steering them all the way to the title.

Nearly two years later, the former midfielder has stamped authority on the role. Ivory Coast entered AFCON 2025 not only as champions but fresh from a flawless World Cup qualifying window, unbeaten and without conceding.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Cameroon ended the clean-sheet streak but not the momentum. The Elephants remain unbeaten in competitive play for more than a year, with Zambia the last side to beat them, in AFCON qualifying in November 2024.

History also tilts their way. Ivory Coast are unbeaten in their last two meetings with Gabon, both World Cup qualifiers, and have lost just once in the past six competitive clashes.

For Gabon, selection changes may follow a difficult night for captain Bruno Ecuele Manga, whose error led to a decisive penalty against Mozambique. Alex Moucketou-Moussounda is a candidate to partner Mario Lemina at centre-back if Mouyouma opts for rotation.

Up front, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on Sunday but could not drag his side back into contention. With this potentially his final AFCON appearance, the veteran forward will be keen to sign off with a statement.

Denis Bouanga, so influential during World Cup qualifying, is still searching for his first goal or assist of the tournament and will hope Wednesday offers overdue reward.

Ivory Coast have no injury concerns and arrive with attacking depth to spare. Amad Diallo has scored both of the Elephants’ goals at the finals and is chasing strikes in three straight AFCON matches and four consecutive games for club and country.

Wilfried Zaha, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand and Vakoun Issouf Bayo all remain options to join Amad in a fluid front line as Fae balances caution with ambition.