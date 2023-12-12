Paris Saint-Germain take on Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday in their final group-stage game with more than just Champions League survival hanging in the balance.

In Group F, the one that had all eyes on it when the draw was made, things could not be tighter as PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan all still have the chance to join already-qualified Dortmund in the knockout stages.

A win for PSG would ensure them of not only qualifying but of topping the group as they currently sit second with seven points, three behind Dortmund and two ahead of Newcastle and Milan.

"The most important thing is to focus on ourselves," said Paris coach Luis Enrique.

"If we win, we're going to finish first, but even if we lose, we could go through to the next phase. It's so complicated, but I hope we can make it easier by winning."

In the return fixture on matchday one, PSG's campaign got off to a flyer when Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi goals ensured a 2-0 win, giving them a better head-to-head record with the Germans should both sides finish the group level on points.

Since then, they have been up-and-down and a humiliating 4-1 away defeat to Newcastle and a 2-1 loss at Milan were backed up by a 1-1 draw on matchday five against the English outfit.

Although already assured of their place, the onus is still on Dortmund to avoid defeat if they wish to ensure top spot and a better draw for the next round.

"We want to get first spot and avoid the crazy good teams. We don't want to go out in the round of 16," said Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

In the group's other game, Newcastle's first Champions League appearance in 20 years could end early when they host seven-time winners Milan, with both sides on five points and needing victory to have any hope of qualifying.

Fail to win and PSG will seriously risk bowing out of Europe's premier competition at the first hurdle, that is what is immediately at stake for coach Luis Enrique and his team.

Since Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) took over PSG in 2011, the club has never failed to qualify from the group stages of the Champions League, reaching the semi-finals in 2021 and the final the year before.

Back-to-back exits in the round of 16 the last two campaigns, in part, cost coaches Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier their jobs.

And an even earlier exit this term could be enough to convince PSG's hierarchy that 2015 Champions League-winning coach Luis Enrique is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, after a mixed start to life in Paris for the Spaniard.

Leao boosts Milan

Rafael Leao returns for AC Milan's last desperate attempt to reach the Champions League knockouts, the seven-time European champions staring at early elimination ahead of their final Group F match at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Portugal attacker Leao has been out of action for the past month with a hamstring injury but Milan are confident their winger will be ready to start at St James' Park and repeat his mesmerizing display against Paris Saint-Germain from a month ago.

The 24-year-old is Milan's undoubted star man, the player who when on form is capable of turning a match in his side's favour but whose performances have been erratic in a troubled season for the Italian outfit.

Milan will need the version of Leao which tore PSG to bits if they are to have any chance of progressing to the last 16 as a painful home loss to Borussia Dortmund in their most recent group fixture left qualification out of their hands.

Leao has scored four times and set up three more this season but has been criticized for lackluster performances, his equalizer in the 2-1 home win over PSG.

"Criticism spurs me on, keep talking because I'll reply on the pitch," said Leao after the PSG win, which was the last time he found the net as he picked up his hamstring knock a few days later at Lecce.

Milan must beat Newcastle, not an impossible task judging by the 4-1 thumping Eddie Howe's team took at Tottenham on Sunday, but also need group leaders Dortmund to beat PSG who are two points ahead of Milan in the second spot.

A 3-0 thrashing in Paris in October means that Milan have to finish on more points than PSG otherwise it's relegation to the Europa League or – if they don't win in England – elimination from all continental competition.

And the team is already at a low ebb after Saturday's last-gasp defeat at Atalanta which left Milan nine points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan and fans calling for coach Stefano Pioli's head.

Pioli has good relations with the club hierarchy and American owners RedBird, and he has a lot of credit in the bank after leading Milan back to the top echelons of the game.

The 2022 Serie A title and last season's run to the semifinals of the Champions League have been the high points of the post-Silvio Berlusconi era.