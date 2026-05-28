The Champions League trophy is up for grabs in Saturday’s final in Budapest, but for Paris Saint-Germain and Luis Enrique, the stakes go far beyond silverware.

Facing Arsenal, the defending champions and their serial-winning Spanish coach have a chance to strengthen their case as one of the defining teams of this era.

“I arrived at the club thinking, ‘My objective is to make history,’ and we have indeed made history,” Luis Enrique said. “We want to keep writing the story because we believe there’s still more there for us to achieve.”

PSG is already part of the conversation about the best sides of the Champions League era, yet only results on nights like this tend to settle such debates.

Victory at the Estadio Metropolitano in Budapest would make PSG only the second team to retain the trophy since the competition was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

For years, even the game’s most dominant sides have failed to repeat the feat.

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona won two titles in three years. AC Milan and Juventus each reached three consecutive finals in the 1990s but won only one apiece. Ajax and Manchester United both saw title defenses end in final defeats.

Real Madrid, the most successful club in European football, eventually broke the pattern with three straight titles from 2016-18. What once seemed out of reach would now become a realistic target for PSG with victory on Saturday.

Luis Enrique would join Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane as a three-time Champions League winner, though his focus remains collective success rather than personal milestones.

Having previously won the Champions League with Barcelona, he has built a PSG side that has set the standard in Europe over the past two seasons. It blends attacking quality with intensity and pressing energy, a high-risk style that prioritizes control through aggression.

At its best, PSG looks unstoppable, with last year’s 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final standing as one of the most dominant performances in the competition’s history.

With a squad averaging under 24 years old, the prospect of sustained success is clear.

Desire Doue, the two-goal scorer in last year’s final, is 20, while midfielder Joao Neves is 21.

PSG’s performances, including a 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in the semifinals, underline its quality, but history suggests dominance must be proven with repeated titles.

For many, Guardiola’s Barcelona side featuring Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta remains the benchmark of the modern era.

Others point to Luis Enrique’s Barcelona team of 2015, powered by Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, as even more complete.

Statistically, no side matches Real Madrid’s dominance under Zinedine Zidane, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, which delivered three consecutive titles. Over five years, Madrid won the competition four times.

PSG remains far behind Madrid’s 15 European crowns, having lifted the trophy for the first time last year. But it can still make a case as the defining team of its era.

Backed by Qatari investment, PSG spent heavily for years in pursuit of European glory, bringing in Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The breakthrough only came after a shift toward a more balanced, team-first approach, even while retaining elite talent. Messi, Neymar and eventually Mbappe departed, while a younger core emerged, including Doue, Neves and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Ousmane Dembele, once inconsistent at Barcelona, has re-emerged in Paris as a central figure.

A semifinal run in Luis Enrique’s first season was followed by last year’s title and a chance to go back-to-back.

“I’d say there was more pressure last season because everyone was like, ‘This is it, we can’t lose this time,’” Luis Enrique said. “This time around, there is pressure because we believe we deserve it.”

While PSG pursues history, Arsenal is aiming to claim its first Champions League title.

The Premier League side reached the final after topping the league phase with a perfect record.

Mikel Arteta’s team lost to PSG in last year’s semifinals.

“It’s two teams that are exceptional in the way they function, how they adapt and the intensity they play with,” Arteta said. “We’re going to have to be at our best to win it.”